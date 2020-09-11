Rob Burrow gives emotional update on his life with motor neurone disease

Rob Burrow has spoken about how his rugby training is helping him cope in his battle against motor neurone disease.

The former Leeds scrum-half is now making more use of a wheelchair and has experienced a significant deterioration of his voice in recent months.

The 37-year-old, who won eight Super League titles with the Rhinos before retiring in 2017, revealed he had been diagnosed with MND last December.

“Rugby prepared me 100% to deal with this. But I’m good. My mind is so strong” ?@Rob7Burrow catches up with @sallynugent on his family holiday to discuss his fight against MND. ⤵️https://t.co/puEO00Vb8v pic.twitter.com/iGmGPSvkYX — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 11, 2020

Burrow feels what he learned in his glittering rugby league career has been “massive” in terms of his current mental well-being.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Burrow said: “The rugby prepared me 100 per cent to deal with this. But I’m good, my mind so so strong and positive.”

Burrow allowed filming of himself in his wheelchair for the interview, which was also subtitled because of the changes in his voice.

Burrow (right) won eight Super League titles with Leeds (Richard Sellers/PA)

He said: “I’m all right. I’m feeling great but my walking and my voice are worse than when we last met. But I’m really good.”

Burrow is trying to keep active for the sake of his family.

“We try to make it fun every day but more so now with me being like this,” said Burrow, who allowed the interview while on a family holiday. “The kids are brilliant but we need to keep their minds off me to distract them.”