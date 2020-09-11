Menu

Dizzy’s shopping list and McGregor’s breakfast – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

Tyson Fury promoted his book and Michail Antonio was buzzing for the new season.

Jason Gillespie and Conor McGregor

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 11.

Football

What’s going on here then?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is ready.

Winners are grinners.

I would watch it.

Skills!

Michail Antonio is buzzing.

Leeds’ owner is excited.

Time flies!

The Championship has got it all in hand.

Gary Neville mocked his Sky Sports team-mate.

The boss.

Alexis Sanchez is on the ball.

View this post on Instagram

⚫️?

A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on

Cricket

Failing to prepare is preparing to fail.

What a grab!

Don’t give up the day job, Jof!

Virat Kohli has an eye for detail.

Ian Bell said thanks, and goodbye.

KP is on the move.

Top of off stump.

View this post on Instagram

Definition of a bail trimmer ?⁣ ⁣ #Blast20

A post shared by Vitality Blast (@vitalityblast) on

Straight off holiday and into the commentary box for Stuart Broad.

View this post on Instagram

Loving being in the @skysports box today #EngVsAus

A post shared by Stuart Broad (@stuartbroad8) on

UFC

Conor McGregor set himself up for the day.

Boxing

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was amongst those to pay tributes to those who lost their lives on 9/11 19 years ago.

He also has a book out.

View this post on Instagram

BOOK NEWS! Want to know my secrets on how I lost weight, came back from the depths of depression, set my goals and smashed Wilder – and how you can make your comeback too? My new book The Furious Method: Transform Your Mind, Body and Goals is available for preorder now! I hope you like the cover. It includes workouts and mental strategies to smash anything in life, with nutritional and training advice that got me in the shape of my life. I’ve loved doing this book and hope it can help anyone who’s gone through mental health or weight problems – I dedicate this to you! It’s about the power of exercise and positive thinking. If I can come back from the brink, you can too. So get back up! Let’s do this together as a team! Preorder your signed copy from Waterstones in link in bio. Or find on Amazon. God Bless

A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101) on

Golf

Canada’s Graham DeLaet resorted to chipping one-handed on the PGA Tour – with pretty good results.

View this post on Instagram

Just a routine chip sho…. WHAT. ?

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) on

Tennis

Awkward!

Darts

A landmark day for the Bronzed Adonis.

Glen Durrant is ready to rumble in Germany.

MvG has fire in his belly after his early Premier League exit.

UK & international sports

