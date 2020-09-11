Advertising
Dizzy’s shopping list and McGregor’s breakfast – Friday’s sporting social
Tyson Fury promoted his book and Michail Antonio was buzzing for the new season.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 11.
Football
What’s going on here then?
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is ready.
Winners are grinners.
I would watch it.
Skills!
Michail Antonio is buzzing.
Leeds’ owner is excited.
Time flies!
The Championship has got it all in hand.
Gary Neville mocked his Sky Sports team-mate.
The boss.
Alexis Sanchez is on the ball.
Cricket
Failing to prepare is preparing to fail.
What a grab!
Don’t give up the day job, Jof!
Virat Kohli has an eye for detail.
Ian Bell said thanks, and goodbye.
KP is on the move.
Top of off stump.
Straight off holiday and into the commentary box for Stuart Broad.
UFC
Conor McGregor set himself up for the day.
Boxing
Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was amongst those to pay tributes to those who lost their lives on 9/11 19 years ago.
He also has a book out.
Golf
Canada’s Graham DeLaet resorted to chipping one-handed on the PGA Tour – with pretty good results.
Tennis
Awkward!
Darts
A landmark day for the Bronzed Adonis.
Glen Durrant is ready to rumble in Germany.
MvG has fire in his belly after his early Premier League exit.
