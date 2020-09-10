Advertising
Kane and Oxlade-Chamberlain surprise fans at home – Thursday’s sporting social
Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo also feature in the social round-up.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 10.
Football
Surprise!
Oh Nacer Nacer Chadli!
Advertising
Sergio Ramos to Arsenal?
Mesut Ozil is raring to go.
Advertising
Marcus Rashford took a trip down memory lane.
Cristiano Ronaldo was still dining out on notching his 100th goal for Portugal.
Mixed emotions for James Milner on Saturday.
Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright was feeling the love.
The Gunners revealed their new third shirt.
Patrick Van Aanholt was asking the age old question.
Michy Batshuayi’s loan move to Crystal Palace saw Billy Gilmour take the Belgian’s shirt number.
Dreams do come true!
Time flies!
Virgil Van Dijk was pleased with his FIFA 21 stats.
Cricket
England one-day captain Eoin Morgan is another year older.
Joe Root is ready to go.
David Warner as you have never seen him before.
Formula One
Lewis Hamilton dressed to impress and hitched a ride, Italian style.
Racing Point bagged themselves a four-time world champion.
While Mercedes revealed a new-look safety car to celebrate Ferrari’s 1000th Formula One grand prix.
George Russell and co posed for the camera at Mugello.
Tennis
Dominic Thiem knows which stage of the US Open he has reached.
Daniil Medvedev beat long-time friend Andrey Rublev.
Petra Kvitova enjoyed a meal out.
Picture perfect.
Darts
Former presenter Dave Clark continued to do his bit for charity.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.