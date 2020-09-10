Kane and Oxlade-Chamberlain surprise fans at home – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 10.

Football

Surprise!

So great to surprise John the other week – fair to say he didn’t expect to see me at his doorstep with @CocaCola_GB to help get his home ready for the new season ?. See you soon at Anfield John! #HomeEnd #WhereEveryonePlays #AD pic.twitter.com/vsQ1zxAEUC — Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) September 10, 2020

Fans like ‘Tottenham Lynn’ are who we play for so it was great to surprise her with @CocaCola_GB ahead of the new season. Helping make her home Premier League ready ? #HomeEnd #WhereEveryonePlays #AD pic.twitter.com/wck92Aefdt — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 10, 2020

Oh Nacer Nacer Chadli!

Sergio Ramos to Arsenal?

Mesut Ozil is raring to go.

Marcus Rashford took a trip down memory lane.

Then and Now…Beauty of Breakfast Club.Thank you for having us Button Lane ♥️ pic.twitter.com/jN7ANJWgxR — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 10, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo was still dining out on notching his 100th goal for Portugal.

What a beautiful way to reach my goal 100! ??⚽️?? pic.twitter.com/LzAGszcNlf — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 10, 2020

Mixed emotions for James Milner on Saturday.

???? and ???. Against the side where it all began for @JamesMilner this weekend ✨ pic.twitter.com/SMpfoRv1Ja — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 10, 2020

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright was feeling the love.

It's a family thing ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/7NxXE80dWl — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) September 10, 2020

The Gunners revealed their new third shirt.

Patrick Van Aanholt was asking the age old question.

Settle this debate NOW ?? and tell me why ? — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) September 9, 2020

Michy Batshuayi’s loan move to Crystal Palace saw Billy Gilmour take the Belgian’s shirt number.

Oh… I thought you were my guy @billygilmourrr ….. ?? Love bro make me proud ? https://t.co/mimiq2jmvm — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) September 10, 2020

Dreams do come true!

Time flies!

Virgil Van Dijk was pleased with his FIFA 21 stats.

What do you guys think, not bad right? ? #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/UNRvcwRSXr — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) September 10, 2020

Cricket

England one-day captain Eoin Morgan is another year older.

Happy birthday @Eoin16 ? What is your favourite Morgs innings? pic.twitter.com/yW5TdErEYx — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 10, 2020

The man who ended England's long wait for an ICC Men's @cricketworldcup trophy ? ? 349 international appearances? 10,450 runs? 16 centuries? 334 sixes ? Happy birthday, Eoin Morgan! pic.twitter.com/CtVYV2KQZW — ICC (@ICC) September 10, 2020

Joe Root is ready to go.

Great to be back ??? pic.twitter.com/0qzIT0PFmq — Joe Root (@root66) September 10, 2020

David Warner as you have never seen him before.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton dressed to impress and hitched a ride, Italian style.

Racing Point bagged themselves a four-time world champion.

CONFIRMED: Four-time @F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel signs up for 2021 and beyond ?️ Get the full story right here ⬇️https://t.co/zI8JeBEemc #F1 — BWT Racing Point F1 Team (@RacingPointF1) September 10, 2020

While Mercedes revealed a new-look safety car to celebrate Ferrari’s 1000th Formula One grand prix.

There's something different about the Safety Car this weekend! ??? To mark @ScuderiaFerrari's historic 1000th @F1 Grand Prix – we're turning the @MercedesAMG Safety Car red in Mugello ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8N0veLOFyl — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) September 10, 2020

George Russell and co posed for the camera at Mugello.

The squad's all here ? pic.twitter.com/ixt8vSadzs — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) September 10, 2020

Tennis

Dominic Thiem knows which stage of the US Open he has reached.

Semifinals ? — Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) September 10, 2020

Daniil Medvedev beat long-time friend Andrey Rublev.

This photo is amazing!!! Never easy to play a friend. @AndreyRublev97 We play many more matches in the future I am sure. @JelenaOstapenk8 @usopen https://t.co/inGEvZMdC3 — Daniil Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) September 10, 2020

Petra Kvitova enjoyed a meal out.

Enjoying life’s simple pleasures, like sitting in a restaurant ? pic.twitter.com/89PuMWkoNW — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) September 10, 2020

Picture perfect.

Darts

