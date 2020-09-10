Advertising
Dutch defender Jan Paul Van Hecke joins Brighton
Graham Potter now has another defensive option to work with.
Brighton have completed the signing of defender Jan Paul Van Hecke from NAC Breda.
The 20-year-old has agreed a deal with the Premier League side until the summer of 2023, but could be set for a loan move away from the club.
Seagulls technical director Dan Ashworth said: “We have been tracking Jan Paul for quite a while and we’re delighted he has joined us.
“He’s a young talent, a powerful defender who is comfortable on the ball and good in possession. The plan now is that he will go out on loan to a club in Europe for the season to continue his development.
“The club’s loans department, led by David Weir, will monitor his progress closely over the course of the season.”
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.