Defender Nathan Byrne becomes latest player to leave Wigan after joining Derby

Defender Nathan Byrne has joined the Wigan exodus and completed a switch to Derby for an undisclosed fee.

The full-back has signed a two-year deal with the Rams and follows in the footsteps of ex-Latics team-mate David Marshall, who moved to Pride Park last month.

Byrne has made more than 300 appearances since he progressed through the academy at Tottenham and lists Swindon and Wolves as former clubs.

Derby boss Phillip Cocu told the official club website: “We are pleased to welcome Nathan Byrne to Derby County as our latest signing.

“Nathan, we believe, has qualities that will suit our style of play. He is a right-back that has both the ability to defend well and make an impact when going forward to support the attack.

“He has good experience for his age, playing over 300 games so far, and this is a signing that will complement the balance we are looking to achieve within our squad.”

Byrne is one of more than a dozen players to leave Wigan, who were relegated to League One last season after a 12-point deduction for being placed into administration.

Danny Fox, Michael Jacobs, Anthony Pilkington, Jensen Weir, Leon Balogun, Joe Gelhardt, Chey Dunkley, Kieffer Moore, Lewis Macleod, Joe Williams, Antonee Robinson, Jamal Lowe, Tylor Golden, Josh Windass and Cedric Kipre have all departed the DW Stadium this summer.