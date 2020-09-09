Northamptonshire players get all clear after abandonment

Northamptonshire are set to resume their Vitality Blast campaign on Friday after three of their players tested negative for coronavirus.

The club’s final Bob Willis Trophy clash at Gloucestershire was abandoned on day one when it emerged that the unnamed trio had come into contact with a team-mate, not involved in the match, who had subsequently returned a positive test.

They were immediately isolated and screened for the virus, with the results coming back all-clear.

In addition to getting a green light to host Gloucestershire in the scheduled T20 at the County Ground, there was confirmation from the England and Wales Cricket Board that both sides would take eight points apiece for the cancelled fixture, plus any bonus points.

See you on Friday, @Gloscricket ? We're pleased to announce the 3 players who came into contact with a team-mate, who tested positive for COVID-19 but was not part of the squad in Bristol, have since tested negative for COVID-19. — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) September 9, 2020

A statement from Northamptonshire read: “The club can now confirm the three players who came into contact with a team-mate, who tested positive for Covid-19 but was not part of the squad in Bristol, have since tested negative for Covid-19.

“Under government and ECB guidelines these players are required to isolate until Tuesday 15 September, when they will be available for selection. The player who tested positive for Covid-19 will continue to self-isolate for the mandatory 10-day period from onset of symptoms.

“Northamptonshire County Cricket Club is pleased to confirm that Friday night’s Vitality Blast match between the Northamptonshire Steelbacks and Gloucestershire at The County Ground will go ahead as scheduled.

“Ensuring the health and safety of players, staff and officials has been the priority for the ECB and first-class counties since the Bob Willis Trophy match at Bristol was abandoned on Sunday.”