Hendo’s letter, Giroud’s book and Osaka’s message – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

Stuart Broad was riding the waves and new signing Donny Van De Beek was pictured in Manchester United colours.

Jordan Henderson, Olivier Giroud and Naomi Osaka

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 9.

Football

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson led by example.

Kevin De Bruyne celebrated being named the Professional Footballers’ Association’s player of the year.

The Belgian was congratulated by last year’s winner, Virgil Van Dijk.

Liverpool made sure their followers did not miss the news that Trent Alexander-Arnold was awarded the young player accolade.

Manchester United’s new signing met the gaffer.

And then finally got into training.

Aston Villa and Ollie Watkins finally got the job done.

Wise words from Mesut Ozil.

Before going after Arsenal’s rivals Tottenham.

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips reacted to his first taste of England action.

What a decade for Conor Coady!

Raheem Sterling is itching to get back out there.

Hungry for more ?

Jordan Pickford enjoyed his time with the Three Lions.

Andy Carroll dined with the Cherries.

Big news for the Ferdinands.

Rio also talked up Cristiano Ronaldo’s achievements.

Real Madrid dropped their new third kit.

What an impact!

Alex Greenwood returned to Manchester.

Sheffield United welcomed their newest signing.

Olivier Giroud has written a book.

West Ham vowed to make amends to disgruntled fans.

Fernandinho is ready to go.

Jan Vertonghen welcomed Toby Alderweireld to Belgium’s 100 club.

Victor Moses helped his former club Wigan.

Cricket

Stuart Broad was riding the waves.

Bambi On Ice ? ?

What a grab!

The best T20 batsman in the world!

Chris Jordan was satisfied with another series win.

What a spell.

@jimmya9's Test best ? #OnThisDay in 2017!

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann has made some changes.

Darren Gough sampled some wine.

Tennis

Naomi Osaka continued to highlight issues of racial injustice as she marched into the US Open semi-finals.

Formula One

Max Verstappen worked hard ahead of this weekend’s trip to Mugello.

While Daniil Kvyat looked forward to his visit to the track.

UFC

Conor McGregor was hard at it.

?

Boxing

Nicola Adams bigged up her mates.

Ricky Hatton found some portraits.

Darts

Wayne Mardle had a fright.

UK & international sports

