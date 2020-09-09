Daniil Medvedev battles past injury scare to reach US Open semi-finals

Third seed Daniil Medvedev shrugged off an injury scare and a power outage to beat Russian compatriot Andrey Rublev in straight sets and advance to the US Open semi-finals.

The 2019 runner-up saved four break points in the first set tie-break, which was briefly delayed by an electrical fault, and his 7-6 (8) 6-3 7-6 (5) win did not come without fitness concerns.

Medvedev required treatment on a shoulder injury and cramp midway through the third set and admitted afterwards that the match might have taken a turn for the worse had he not polished off the second tie-break.

Daniil Medvedev required a medical timeout en route to beating Andrey Rublev (Seth Wenig/AP)

Medvedev, who let out a roar upon completing his win, said: “It was tough and that was why maybe for the first time in almost a year I celebrated my win.

“I felt like I could get in trouble so I was really happy to get the win in the tie-breaker. One point decided two sets so it was a tough match and Andrey was playing unbelievable.”

The first set between two lifelong friends swung with serve before Rublev let slip a golden opportunity to become the first man to take a set off Medvedev in the tournament, letting slip a 5-1 lead in the tie-break.

Another day, another dominant performance. Daniil Medvedev is through to the #USOpen semifinals once again. pic.twitter.com/8a1jWqI2cP — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2020

He let his frustration get the better of him as he rammed his racket into the court, and also received a code violation for an audible obscenity after Medvedev broke for the first time in the match to go 4-2 up in the second set.

Medvedev looked fully in command until midway through the third set when his movement became restricted, and his decision to call a medical time-out at 4-5 down in the set did not bode well for his hopes of claiming a maiden grand slam crown.

Under increasing pressure given his evident physical issues, Medvedev nevertheless managed to eke out another tight tie-break to take the match and book his place back in the last four.