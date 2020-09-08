Advertising
Manchester City defender Angelino makes loan return to Leipzig
Angelino impressed during a loan spell at the German club last season.
Manchester City defender Angelino has returned to RB Leipzig on a season-long loan.
Angelino spent the second half of last season on loan at Leipzig, who finished third in the Bundesliga and reached the Champions League semi-finals.
“Angelino will spend the 2020-21 season on loan at Red Bull Leipzig,” City said on their official website.
“He made a key contribution during his initial spell with the German side, making 18 appearances in all competitions.”
The 23-year-old full-back first joined City in 2014 and, after moving on to PSV Eindhoven in 2018, he returned to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2019 after a £5.3million buy-back clause was triggered.
Angelino made 12 first-team appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side last season before moving to Germany at the end of January.
He was linked with a move to Barcelona last month, while his initial loan deal with Leipzig is reported to have contained a £27million option to buy.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.