Wigan and Hull KR players facing further tests after Wigan player Covid positive

The Super League match between Catalans Dragons and Wigan is set to go ahead this weekend despite a Warriors player testing positive for Covid-19.

The player tested positive after Wigan’s 34-18 defeat to Hull KR on Thursday and is self-isolating.

Hull KR’s trip to St Helens on Friday is also set to go ahead as planned.

A Super League statement said test and trace has been conducted since the Warriors player tested positive and Wigan and Hull KR players will have further tests on Monday.

Catalans Dragons – who welcome Wigan to the Stade Gilbert Brutus in Perpignan on Saturday – and Wakefield Trinity have returned a full set of negative tests following their latest round of Covid-19 testing.

Both clubs are cleared to return to training this week, with Wakefield set to visit Hull FC on Thursday.

With a Wigan player testing positive it means more than half the 11 Super League clubs have had players test positive.

Only Castleford, Huddersfield, Hull KR, Leeds and Salford have so far avoided it.