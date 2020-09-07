Third kit release day and fun on international duty – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 7.

Football

Riyad Mahrez gave an update after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Thank you for all the nice messages, I'm good. Stay safe everyone take care of you ???? https://t.co/cXICpDEOry — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) September 7, 2020

Wayne Rooney reflected on his managerial debut.

Callum Wilson bid farewell to Bournemouth after joining Newcastle.

Very excited for this next chapter of my career at such a big club! @NUFC pic.twitter.com/WNGyy5gL5i — Callum Wilson (@CallumWilson) September 7, 2020

Rice 1-0 Grealish.

Sergio Ramos is goals.

Feliz por el partidazo de todos.Feliz por otros dos ⚽️⚽️.Feliz por este camino.Feliz por el récord.Happy for everyone's superb match.Happy for the brace ⚽️⚽️.Happy for the path we are following.Happy for the personal record.#VamosEspaña ?? pic.twitter.com/adIB2cI5SM — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) September 6, 2020

Did it go in?

The Fuchs household had a special guest.

Early morning visit by Captain America at the Spider-Man headquarters. The message of the day: “Eat your breakfast and be a good girl.” ? #DaddysGirl #Spiderman #CaptainAmerica pic.twitter.com/4oGtlZabmw — Christian Fuchs (@FuchsOfficial) September 7, 2020

Tottenham and Chelsea released their third kits.

Meet a new legacy. The 20/21 @nikefootball third kit is here! ? One for the sneakerheads ?, inspired by the 1990s Ultramarine Air Max 180 and classic shirts of the past! Available 10.09.20. #ItsAChelseaThing pic.twitter.com/mWRnkhCMWh — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 7, 2020

Barcelona did likewise, with Lionel Messi modelling a pink third kit.

? Leo Messi — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 7, 2020

Crystal Palace were not happy though.

A great night for Northern Ireland 15 years ago, not so much for England…

Adidas announced Klopp.

It’s time for football to do more.Welcome to @adidas, Jürgen. Coming soon, 05.10.20 pic.twitter.com/jWIh58WMiC — adidas UK (@adidasUK) September 7, 2020

Great effort!

An amazing gesture from Leeds striker Patrick Bamford.

I’ll be matching and donating the total raised at the end of each month for @LufcFoundation . Each player that joins my squad will also be in for a chance to win a signed Leeds shirt each month, so get requesting ?? https://t.co/tNV2bJLcXW — Patrick Bamford (@Patrick_Bamford) September 7, 2020

Tennis

Novak Djokovic said sorry.

Nick Kyrgios weighed into the world number one’s disqualification.

Swap me for jokers incident. ‘Accidentally hitting the ball kid in the throat’ how many years would I be banned for? — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) September 6, 2020

One straightforward day at the US Open is all Laura Robson asks for.

Pls no more drama today @usopen I can’t cope — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) September 7, 2020

Petra Kvitova reflected on the first grand slam event since the coronavirus pandemic.

Tennis is back, with all its ups and downs. I didn’t miss the pain of defeat, but I hope soon I will be able to put it in perspective and learn from it. It has been great to play matches again, to feel the adrenalin and to fight until the end. Thanks to the @usta and @wta ?? pic.twitter.com/Fak51okc88 — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) September 7, 2020

Cricket

Kane Williamson was missing his dog while on IPL duty.

Jos Buttler was the star for England on Sunday.

Great team performance and series win! ??????? pic.twitter.com/6RBwW2lAct — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) September 7, 2020

Jofra Archer bowled rockets at the weekend.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen surprises himself sometimes.

The 2nd shot I play here, I will never ever be able to explain. It looks like a slow mo! Crazy! ??‍♂️ https://t.co/ctVQOW680j — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) September 7, 2020

Alongside his girlfriend Mollie King, Stuart Broad was nervous ahead of going on a zipwire on holiday.

Mollie King (Instagram Story)

A good enough reason to miss a game.

The reason @ollierobinson25 isn’t playing in our match vs. Surrey… ? Congratulations to Ollie and @laurenrrose_ on the birth of their first child! ?‍?‍? pic.twitter.com/ds84yhcLOE — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) September 7, 2020

Introducing Sussex’s newest player.

1️⃣6️⃣ years and 1️⃣5️⃣8️⃣ days old and already playing county cricket ? James Coles is @SussexCCC's youngest player ever!#BobWillisTrophy >>> https://t.co/IcheW2fcp9 pic.twitter.com/T4OaHUw6Rx — County Championship (@CountyChamp) September 7, 2020

Rugby Union

England international Joe Marler hit out at rugby chiefs.

9 games in 7 weeks……… what a bloody fantastic idea that was ?????????? — Joe Marler (@JoeMarler) September 6, 2020

England dropped their new kit.

Here it is ? The new @UmbroUK England home kit ? Pre-order yours now ⬇️ — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) September 7, 2020

Boxing

Eddie finally meets Frank… (no not that one)

Blinding catch up with Frank Lampard this morning for BBC No Passion No Point. Brilliant mindset! Series 2 runs from end of September ? @bbcsounds pic.twitter.com/btLjJmZ4Dw — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) September 7, 2020

Tommy Fury’s return is close.

2020 did not go as I planned. With my fights cancelled due to COVID19 it’s been a very standstill few months. I’m so happy and excited to say that FINALLY fight news for me is coming very soon. Thank you for your love and patience, Keep your eyes peeled ?❤️ — Tommy Fury (@tommytntfury) September 7, 2020

Golf

It’s a family affair at Henrik Stenson’s house.