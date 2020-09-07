Advertising
Third kit release day and fun on international duty – Monday’s sporting social
Tottenham, Chelsea and Barcelona released their third kits on Monday, while footballers and cricketers enjoyed their time with their national teams.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 7.
Football
Riyad Mahrez gave an update after he tested positive for coronavirus.
Wayne Rooney reflected on his managerial debut.
Callum Wilson bid farewell to Bournemouth after joining Newcastle.
Rice 1-0 Grealish.
Sergio Ramos is goals.
Did it go in?
The Fuchs household had a special guest.
Tottenham and Chelsea released their third kits.
Barcelona did likewise, with Lionel Messi modelling a pink third kit.
Crystal Palace were not happy though.
A great night for Northern Ireland 15 years ago, not so much for England…
Adidas announced Klopp.
Great effort!
An amazing gesture from Leeds striker Patrick Bamford.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic said sorry.
Nick Kyrgios weighed into the world number one’s disqualification.
One straightforward day at the US Open is all Laura Robson asks for.
Petra Kvitova reflected on the first grand slam event since the coronavirus pandemic.
Cricket
Kane Williamson was missing his dog while on IPL duty.
Jos Buttler was the star for England on Sunday.
Jofra Archer bowled rockets at the weekend.
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen surprises himself sometimes.
Alongside his girlfriend Mollie King, Stuart Broad was nervous ahead of going on a zipwire on holiday.
A good enough reason to miss a game.
Introducing Sussex’s newest player.
Rugby Union
England international Joe Marler hit out at rugby chiefs.
England dropped their new kit.
Boxing
Eddie finally meets Frank… (no not that one)
Tommy Fury’s return is close.
Golf
It’s a family affair at Henrik Stenson’s house.
