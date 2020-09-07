Menu

Third kit release day and fun on international duty – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

Tottenham, Chelsea and Barcelona released their third kits on Monday, while footballers and cricketers enjoyed their time with their national teams.

Tottenham released their third kit for this season on Monday

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 7.

Football

Riyad Mahrez gave an update after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Wayne Rooney reflected on his managerial debut.

Callum Wilson bid farewell to Bournemouth after joining Newcastle.

Rice 1-0 Grealish.

Sergio Ramos is goals.

Did it go in?

The Fuchs household had a special guest.

Tottenham and Chelsea released their third kits.

Barcelona did likewise, with Lionel Messi modelling a pink third kit.

Crystal Palace were not happy though.

A great night for Northern Ireland 15 years ago, not so much for England…

Adidas announced Klopp.

Great effort!

An amazing gesture from Leeds striker Patrick Bamford.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic said sorry.

View this post on Instagram

This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy. As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior. I’m very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I’m so sorry. Cela ova situacija me čini zaista tužnim i praznim. Proverio sam kako se oseća linijski sudija, i prema informacijama koje sam dobio, oseća se dobro, hvala Bogu. Njeno ime ne mogu da otkrijem zbog očuvanja njene privatnosti. Jako mi je žao što sam joj naneo takav stres. Nije bilo namerno. Bilo je pogrešno. Želim da ovo neprijatno iskustvo, diskvalifikaciju sa turnira, pretvorim u važnu životnu lekciju, kako bih nastavio da rastem i razvijam se kao čovek, ali i teniser. Izvinjavam se organizatorima US Opena. Veoma sam zahvalan svom timu i porodici što mi pružaju snažnu podršku, kao i mojim navijačima jer su uvek uz mene. Hvala vam i žao mi je. Bio je ovo težak dan za sve.

A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) on

Nick Kyrgios weighed into the world number one’s disqualification.

One straightforward day at the US Open is all Laura Robson asks for.

Petra Kvitova reflected on the first grand slam event since the coronavirus pandemic.

Cricket

Kane Williamson was missing his dog while on IPL duty.

View this post on Instagram

Isolation zoom calls with the family ?

A post shared by Kane Williamson (@kane_s_w) on

Jos Buttler was the star for England on Sunday.

Jofra Archer bowled rockets at the weekend.

View this post on Instagram

I bet I shake the room??

A post shared by Jofra Archer ???? (@jofraarcher) on

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen surprises himself sometimes.

Alongside his girlfriend Mollie King, Stuart Broad was nervous ahead of going on a zipwire on holiday.

Mollie King and Stuart Broad
Mollie King (Instagram Story)

A good enough reason to miss a game.

Introducing Sussex’s newest player.

Rugby Union

England international Joe Marler hit out at rugby chiefs.

England dropped their new kit.

Boxing

Eddie finally meets Frank… (no not that one)

Tommy Fury’s return is close.

Golf

It’s a family affair at Henrik Stenson’s house.

UK & international sports

