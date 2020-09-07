Football Association investigating Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood allegations

The Football Association is looking into reports that England duo Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have broken coronavirus protocols.

Allegations emerged in the Icelandic media outlet DV on Monday that the pair – who made their senior England debuts against Iceland on Saturday – were visited by two local girls during the trip.

It is understood the FA is aware of the allegations and is investigating, with manager Gareth Southgate due to face the media later on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s Nations League game with Denmark.

Gareth Southgate is set to face the media (Tim Goode/PA)

Widespread reports suggest Foden and Greenwood will be sent home ahead of that clash.