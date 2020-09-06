Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram into US Open semi-finals

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram have a second successive grand slam doubles title in their sights after reaching the semi-finals of the US Open.

Londoner Salisbury and American Ram won their first title together at the Australian Open and have been in fine form again in New York.

They faced American duo Chris Eubanks and Mackenzie McDonald in the last eight and survived a close second set to win 6-2 7-6 (5).

A Salisbury double fault on break point in the eighth game left the third seeds in trouble and they trailed 5-2 but recovered to prevail on a tie-break.

Salisbury said: “I’m just happy we got through in two sets. They started playing really well and we just managed to scrape through the tie-break.”