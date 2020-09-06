Italian GP halted as Charles Leclerc involved in crash

Charles Leclerc crashed out of the Italian Grand Prix at one of the fastest corners on the Formula One calendar.

The Ferrari driver was midway through the Parabolica here in Monza when he veered into the barriers at speeds approaching 180mph.

Leclerc was winded in the huge accident but managed to remove himself from the cockpit.

? RED FLAG ? The race is suspended after Leclerc's accident at the final corner Cars will line up in the pit lane in race order#ItalianGP ?? #F1 pic.twitter.com/uS5RLkQA44 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 6, 2020

The race was red-flagged following the incident on lap 24. “Are you OK?” asked the Ferrari pit wall.

A breathless Leclerc responded: “Yes, it was a big crash.”

Lewis Hamilton appeared on course to cruise to his 90th career win, but the world champion will face a 10-second stop-and-go penalty when the race resumes.

⚠️ PENALTIES ⚠️ Lewis Hamilton and Antonio Giovinazzi both receive a 10-second stop-go penalty for entering the pit lane when closed They will both serve this when racing resumes#ItalianGP ?? #F1 pic.twitter.com/BYFxWAi22D — Formula 1 (@F1) September 6, 2020

Advertising

Hamilton was penalised after he entered the pits for new tyres when it was closed.

The Mercedes driver’s punishment could pave the way for a surprise victor with Racing Point’s Lance Stroll in second and the Alpha Tauri of Pierre Gasly in third.

The race will resume at 16:20 local time, 27 minutes after the first red flag.