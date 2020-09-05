Wayne Hennessey worried he risks Neville Southall wrath after breaking record

Wayne Hennessey fears he has upset his hero Neville Southall after breaking his Wales clean sheets record.

Hennessey managed a 35th shutout for Wales as the Dragons opened their Nations League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Finland in Helsinki on Thursday.

That took him one past former Everton star Neville Southall, who kept goal for Wales between 1982 and 1997 and was widely regarded as the best goalkeeper in the world at the peak of his career.

“Growing up as a youngster I was watching Nev playing for Everton and Wales and he was my hero,” Hennessey said.

“I always wanted to be like him. It has taken a long time to reach his record, but I’ve finally made it.

“Hopefully there are more to come. It is an amazing achievement and I’m really happy.

“I don’t think he (Southall) will be too happy, but I am really happy.”

Hennessey achieved the record in 90 international appearances, while Southall set his mark from 92 games.

The 33-year-old from Anglesey has retained the faith of Wales manager Ryan Giggs despite losing his first-team place at Crystal Palace.

Hennessey made only three Premier League appearances last season as Vincente Guaita established himself as the Eagles’ number one.

“It is difficult when you aren’t playing regularly at your club,” Hennessey said.

“You have to keep yourself fit, be good in training and be ready for a call up whenever, because you never know when a goalkeeper might get injured.

“At the moment I just need to keep working hard at Palace and stay fit. Then it’s just a case of hoping my opportunity comes.

“If I keep playing well for Wales then hopefully I can keep the shirt.

“We’ve also got Danny Ward and Adam Davies and they are both fantastic keepers who keep me on my toes.”