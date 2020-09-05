Advertising
US Open day five: Britons bow out in New York
Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie exited the tournament.
The British challenge in the US Open singles is over after Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie both lost.
Evans went down to France’s Corentin Moutet 4-6 6-3 7-6 (5) 7-6 (1) in a second-round match that was carried over from Thursday while Norrie’s adventure ended in the third round, losing 7-6 (2) 4-6 6-2 6-1 to Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at day five at the US Open.
Picture of the day
Rally of the day
There was nothing predictable about this rally between Novak Djokovic and Jan-Lennard Struff, apart from who won it perhaps.
To play or not to play
The biggest story of the day was the third-round encounter between Adrian Mannarino and Alexander Zverev, which was delayed by three hours after health officials tried to stop Mannarino playing. The Frenchman is one of the players who had been exposed to Benoit Paire, who tested positive for coronavirus on the eve of the tournament, and officials said he should have been quarantining in his hotel room. After plenty of to-ing and fro-ing the match eventually went ahead, with Zverev winning in four sets.
Stat of the day
Petra Kvitova’s consistency at the highest level over the last few years is highlighted by her impressive feat.
Quote of the day
Fallen seeds
Women: Ekaterina Alexandrova (21), Magda Linette (24)
Men: Taylor Fritz (19), Dan Evans (23), Filip Krajinovic (26), Adrian Mannarino (32)
Up next
An all-American battle between Serena Williams and Sloane Stephens is the highlight of the day schedule on Arthur Ashe, while the night session sees former champion Marin Cilic take on second seed Domininc Thiem. Jamie Murray is in doubles action with Neal Skupski, taking on Marcelo
Demoliner and Matwe Middelkoop.
