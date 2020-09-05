Retirements, debutants and new arrivals – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 5.

Football

Yaya Toure said sorry.

I made an inappropriate joke that I regret deeply and want to apologise. Please read my apology in full: pic.twitter.com/NG9CMaqFqw — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) September 5, 2020

You never lose it!

The boss has still got it ?⚽️ ? @Mike_Phelan_1 pic.twitter.com/hCx1cMmtvv — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 5, 2020

Arsenal are delighted to have their Spanish magician back.

Phil Foden was handed his England debut.

The rest of the team.

Here it is: your #ThreeLions team for our first game of the year! pic.twitter.com/FmKAmco4qt — England (@England) September 5, 2020

Virgil Van Dijk looked forward.

1-0 win tonight, clean sheet and great performance. Next one is Italy! ??? pic.twitter.com/etjmEGAvs3 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) September 4, 2020

Northern Ireland hit back.

There are more Brazilians in town at Everton after Allan signed for the club.

Allan it is!

? "Allan Marques Loureiro." You can call me Al… ?? pic.twitter.com/jVqkShI6Jw — Everton (@Everton) September 5, 2020

Kai Havertz is buzzing.

Wolves turn Silva into gold.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Fabio Silva for a club record fee! ✍️? — Wolves (@Wolves) September 5, 2020

Sergio Ramos takes training very seriously.

Winning goal and… fly me to the moon!?? ?? #VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/1svGUUnAMn — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) September 5, 2020

Thibaut Courtois was also back at the Real Madrid training ground.

Headed back to Madrid to start preparing for the new season! ?? Starting the day with a visit from the president ??#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/peGi3hsmAF — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) September 5, 2020

Cricket

Ian Bell announced his retirement

It’s true when they say you know when the time’s right, and unfortunately, my time is now.It’s been a pleasure.Thank you.???????? pic.twitter.com/u7Altf9qpT — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) September 5, 2020

Chris Woakes and England paid tribute to Graham Onions, who is also hanging up his whites.

Congratulations on a brilliant career Bunny!! Enjoy the rest fella, put those feet up ???? https://t.co/ev5dVQPzU4 — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) September 5, 2020

A landmark for Chris Jordan.

Words of wisdom from Jof.

Don’t let the ugly in people alter the beauty in you , keep going ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VtLfQs7GWC — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) September 5, 2020

Stuart Broad has the tennis bug.

We love it! ? (very much beginners) but we’ve booked a court for the morning again! ? — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) September 5, 2020

Bowling!

Motor sport

Record breaker.

He broke the track record – twice! ?@LewisHamilton will start Sunday's race in Monza from the very front#ItalianGP ?? #F1 pic.twitter.com/kNnPWv7ZuW — Formula 1 (@F1) September 5, 2020

Tennis

Picture perfect.

Those New York City views never get old. ?#USOpen pic.twitter.com/W72rxVxXbm — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2020

Wawrinka was also in the frame.

Astonishing.

Denis Shapovalov took a leaf out of Andre Agassi’s fashion book.

Best outfit ever. Honored to be wearing @AndreAgassi s clothes ?? https://t.co/LH9u5kaJtv — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) September 5, 2020

Darts

MvG is still in the hunt.

Glen Durrant had some advice for Michael Smith.

Really sad to read this. @BullyBoy180 you are arguably the most talented player I have come across and you have the brightest of futures. A world number 1 Advice – Been there got the T Shirt, I simply press block now and ask my daughter to NEVER be upset at these messages https://t.co/HrC8eAAjAA — Glen Durrant (@Duzza180) September 5, 2020

Fallon Sherrock was practising.

Boxing

The Furys are in training.

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith was working hard.