Retirements, debutants and new arrivals – Saturday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

Ian Bell announced he would be retiring from cricket while Phil Foden was handed his England debut.

Ian Bell and Phil Foden were in the news on Saturday

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 5.

Football

Yaya Toure said sorry.

You never lose it!

Arsenal are delighted to have their Spanish magician back.

Phil Foden was handed his England debut.

The rest of the team.

Virgil Van Dijk looked forward.

Northern Ireland hit back.

There are more Brazilians in town at Everton after Allan signed for the club.

Allan it is!

Kai Havertz is buzzing.

Wolves turn Silva into gold.

Sergio Ramos takes training very seriously.

Thibaut Courtois was also back at the Real Madrid training ground.

Cricket

Ian Bell announced his retirement

Chris Woakes and England paid tribute to Graham Onions, who is also hanging up his whites.

A landmark for Chris Jordan.

Words of wisdom from Jof.

Stuart Broad has the tennis bug.

Bowling!

Motor sport

Record breaker.

Tennis

Picture perfect.

Wawrinka was also in the frame.

Astonishing.

Denis Shapovalov took a leaf out of Andre Agassi’s fashion book.

Darts

MvG is still in the hunt.

Glen Durrant had some advice for Michael Smith.

Fallon Sherrock was practising.

Boxing

The Furys are in training.

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith was working hard.

?

UK & international sports

