Menu

Advertising

US Open day four: Andy Murray and Johanna Konta fall in New York

UK & international sports | Published:

But Serena Williams is still in the hunt for her 24th grand slam.

US Open Tennis

Andy Murray’s comeback from hip surgery came to an end in the second round after a 6-2 6-3 6-4 defeat to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Johanna Konta was also a casualty, losing 2-6 7-6 (5) 6-4 to world number 77 Sorana Cirstea.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams moved a step closer to a record-equalling 24th grand slam title with a straight-sets win over Margarita Gasparyan.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day four at the US Open.

Picture of the day

US Open Tennis
Daniil Medvedev tried the unorthodox during his win over Chris O’Connell (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Shot of the day

Advertising

Why go over the net when you can just go round it?

Honourable mention

Shock of the day

Advertising

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, a semi-finalist last year, crashed out in five sets to Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.

Stat of the day

111-110 – Konta won one point more than Sorana Cirstea in her three-set defeat

Quote of the day

Fallen seeds

Women: Aryna Sabalenka (5), Johanna Konta (9), Garbine Muguruza (10)
Men: Grigor Dimitrov (14), Milos Raonic (25)

Up next

Cameron Norrie is first up against Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, while Dan Evans, tied at 1-1 with Frenchman Corentin Moutet, will play to a finish. Novak Djokovic takes on Jan-Lennard Struff in the first night match.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News