US Open day four: Andy Murray and Johanna Konta fall in New York

Andy Murray’s comeback from hip surgery came to an end in the second round after a 6-2 6-3 6-4 defeat to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Johanna Konta was also a casualty, losing 2-6 7-6 (5) 6-4 to world number 77 Sorana Cirstea.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams moved a step closer to a record-equalling 24th grand slam title with a straight-sets win over Margarita Gasparyan.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day four at the US Open.

Picture of the day

Daniil Medvedev tried the unorthodox during his win over Chris O’Connell (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Shot of the day

AROUND. THE. NET. Matteo Berrettini, you are a BAAAAAD MAN! ? ? pic.twitter.com/SE3taXsQN9 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2020

Why go over the net when you can just go round it?

Honourable mention

When you think your first serve is out, the pospisilities are endless ?@VasekPospisil I #USOpen pic.twitter.com/mdYvuYoOzW — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2020

Shock of the day

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, a semi-finalist last year, crashed out in five sets to Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.

Stat of the day

Thank you @usopen for giving us the opportunity to compete at a Grand Slam again. ??? pic.twitter.com/UzxjD6HEsD — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) September 3, 2020

111-110 – Konta won one point more than Sorana Cirstea in her three-set defeat

Quote of the day

Fallen seeds

Women: Aryna Sabalenka (5), Johanna Konta (9), Garbine Muguruza (10)

Men: Grigor Dimitrov (14), Milos Raonic (25)

Up next

Cameron Norrie is first up against Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, while Dan Evans, tied at 1-1 with Frenchman Corentin Moutet, will play to a finish. Novak Djokovic takes on Jan-Lennard Struff in the first night match.