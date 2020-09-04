Michael Van Gerwen keeps play-off hopes alive with win over Gary Anderson

Michael Van Gerwen beat Gary Anderson 8-6 in the Unibet Premier League in Milton Keynes to keep his play-off hopes alive.

Van Gerwen had won only two of his previous seven matches on night 15 and needed victory to remain in contention for a play-off spot.

The world number one let slip a 5-2 lead to trail 6-5 as Anderson reeled off four successive legs, but the Dutchman won the next three to clinch victory that keeps him in fifth place in the table.

TABLE! Things have gotten even closer! Who will join Glen Durrant in the Play-Offs? Not even Gary Anderson is safe in second place… Tomorrow night has it all riding on it!#Unibet180 pic.twitter.com/KAQN2XL9ky — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 4, 2020

Gerwyn Price also stayed in the hunt for a top-four finish after clinching a point from a 7-7 draw with Michael Smith.

Price averaged 103.76 and Smith 102.5 and both players shared 14 180s in a high-quality contest.

Peter Wright and Nathan Aspinall both secured crucial wins to stay ahead of Van Gerwen and Price in the play-off places.

Wright halted Glen Durrant’s 10-match unbeaten run with an 8-6 win, while Aspinall took a big step towards the play-offs in his tournament debut by defeating Daryl Gurney 8-5