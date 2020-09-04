Menu

Manager Rooney, cricket antics and Wright is Keane – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

There were also some emotional goodbyes.

Wayne Rooney, Ian Wright and Roy Keane

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 4.

Football

Wayne Rooney as you have never seen him before.

And he is already tapping into the knowledge of some managerial greats.

Ian Wright cannot wait to get back in the studio with Roy Keane!

Fresh from scoring twice against Barca in Bayern Munich’s 8-2 Champions League victory…

Takes one to know one.

England headed for Iceland.

View this post on Instagram

See you soon, Iceland! ?

A post shared by England (@england) on

Marcus Rashford was loving the new England kits.

Skills to pay the bills.

It’s nearly the weekend.

Phil Foden was on target.

Bukayo Saka is feeling proud.

Shkodran Mustafi and his hamstring are back on speaking terms.

Emotional.

Cricket

Former England seamer Graham Onions hung up his boots.

Hope it wasn’t a no-ball!

Ben Dunk must have lost a bet!

Stuart Broad tried his hand at tennis.

View this post on Instagram

Early morning Tennis ? ☀️

A post shared by Stuart Broad (@stuartbroad8) on

Although he wasn’t sure on the rules…

But he is sure he wants more Test wickets after racking up 500 earlier this summer.

Jos Buttler is ready for the Aussies.

And Kevin Pietersen cannot wait to watch it unfold.

Tennis

Rafa Nadal had Andy Murray worried for a while…

Novak Djokovic was fired up for his US Open third round clash with Jan-Lennard Struff.

Boxing

Dillian Whyte is set for his rematch.

Frank is missing boxing.

Darts

Premier League leader Glen Durrant is everywhere!

UK & international sports

