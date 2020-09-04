Menu

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona career in pictures

The Argentina forward is staying at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi celebrates scoring yet another goal

Lionel Messi has announced he will remain at Barcelona after days of speculation about his future.

Since making his debut for the Spanish giants in October 2004, the forward has gone on to establish himself as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Here the PA news agency takes a look back at his career at the Nou Camp.

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Final – Barcelona v Manchester United – Wembley Stadium
Lionel Messi has won 34 major trophies with Barcelona, including four Champions Leagues and 10 LaLiga titles (Nick Potts/PA)
Portugal Soccer Champions League
There were lows though – Messi was part of Barcelona’s nightmare 8-2 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich last month (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Soccer – Pre-Season Friendly – Dundee United v Barcelona – Tannadice Park
Messi was among the goals early in his Barcelona career (Chris Clark/PA)
Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Final – Barcelona v Manchester United – Stadio Olimpico
Messi celebrates after heading Barcelona’s second goal against Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final in Rome (Nick Potts/PA)
Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Final – Barcelona v Manchester United – Wembley Stadium
The Argentinian was to haunt United again in 2011, netting the second goal in the 3-1 Champions League final success at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – First Leg – Emirates Stadium
Lionel Messi marks another goal with his his iconic celebration (Adam Davy/PA)
Manchester City v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Group C – Etihad Stadium
There were plenty of highlights in Messi’s career – not all on the pitch (PA)
Tottenham Hotspur v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Group B – Wembley Stadium
Messi is one of the best players in Barcelona’s history (Nick Potts/PA)
Messi is often hard to stop
Messi is often hard to stop (Nick Potts/PA)
