Edwin’s classy letter and Ox’s shopping channel – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

Rory McIlroy welcomed a new arrival.

Edwin Van Der Sar and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 3.

Football

Pure class.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has a job lined up after he retires…

Strong look, @alexoxchamberlain ?

England wished their gaffer a happy birthday.

THE BIG 5️⃣0️⃣!

Harry Kane doing what he does best.

Feeling sharp ?

Here is what Manchester United are missing.

The Premier League countdown continues.

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is loving life in the England squad.

???????

James Milner was enjoying having Jordan Henderson back in training at Liverpool.

Time flies!

Back to school. Good luck lads ?

The best smelling man in football?

Dortmund and Belgium unveiled their new kits.

Romelu Lukaku was on target.

Luke O’Nien months later…

Glenn Murray is buzzing with his move to the Hornets.

Golf

Rory McIlroy became a father.

Cricket

Work, rest and play for Virat Kohli

Kevin Pietersen was also enjoying himself, albeit for different reasons.

Stuart Broad congratulated Chris Woakes and Ian Bell on Aston Villa’s new signing.

And was also enjoying his holiday with girlfriend Mollie King.

? ? @mollieking

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson headed for the IPL.

Wrestling

The Rock announced he and his family had tested positive for coronavirus.

UFC

Family time for Conor McGregor.

??

Tennis

Practice makes perfect for Genie Bouchard.

?

Darts

Failing to prepare is preparing to fail…

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton has made changes.

Recently I’ve been making many changes in my life to reduce my impact on the environment. The first step in this journey was to understand my personal impact on the planet so I could make changes to improve it. Since then, I have offset my carbon footprint from my Formula 1 career dating back to 2007, I have reduced travel where possible, I have gone plant-based and outside of the track, I try to use electric cars wherever possible. I also want to use my position as a racing driver to enforce positive and permanent change, which is why I’m working closely with Mercedes to slowly move their fleet of cars towards electric. This is my new dream car, the new EQS fully electric Mercedes. I can’t wait until it’s released! It’s difficult to always be perfect when we go about our daily lives, but I’m continuing to learn how to be better and I’m committed to staying educated and informed so I can play my part. Small steps lead to big change, so it’s important we all take a moment to understand our footprint and the small changes we can make in our everyday lives to put our planet first. The last step for me will be when I step away from this sport and can focus fully on helping heal the world to provide a better future for our kids and our kids, kids. #VisionEQS @mercedesbenz

UK & international sports

