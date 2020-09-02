US Open day two: Four British men in round two after Andy Murray fightback

Andy Murray made a spectacular return to grand slam singles when he came from two sets down to beat Japanese world number 49 Yoshihito Nishioka.

Johanna Konta won the battle of the Brits against Heather Watson and Dan Evans also cruised through, ensuring four British men would reach round two of the US Open for the first time since 1974.

Serena Williams continued her quest for a record-equalling 24th grand slam singles title with a straight sets win over American compatriot Kristie Ahn.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day two at the US Open.

Picture of the day

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, was an interested onlooker as compatriot Nishioka battled with Murray (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Stat of the day

"COME ON!" 0-2 down. Never out. Legendary stuff from @andy_murray as he completes the comeback and defeats Nishioka in 5 sets to advance to R2 at the #USOpen. pic.twitter.com/MDVIDuJnIr — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020

Murray has now won 10 singles matches after coming from two sets behind. He is now level with Roger Federer on the most for an active player.

Point of the day

Sumit Nagal was literally all over the court today ?‍♂️@nagalsumit I #USOpen pic.twitter.com/M3D3f2aHIn — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020

Sumit Nagal on his way to becoming the first Indian in seven years to win a singles match at a grand slam

Quote of the day

Beard of the day

Marin Cilic sported a “lucky beard” when he won the US Open title in 2014 – a similar beard was in evidence as he fought from two sets down to dispatch Denis Kudla.

Fallen seeds

Men: Guido Pella (29);

Women: Shuai Zhang (25); Veronika Kudermetova (29)

Up next:

Kyle Edmund takes on world number one Novak Djokovic while Cam Norrie looks to repeat his first round heroics against Federico Coria. Former champion Naomi Osaka is back in action against Italy’s Camila Giorgi.