Snakebite too hot for Michael van Gerwen, while Glen Durrant rallies for a draw

World champion Peter Wright thrashed Michael van Gerwen on night 13 of the Unibet Premier League, while table-topper Glen Durrant rescued a draw against Michael Smith.

‘Snakebite’ is up into the play-off places after defeating defending title-holder Van Gerwen 8-1 at Milton Keynes’ Marshall Arena, with the Dutchman slipping out, now lying fifth.

Earlier, Smith had looked set for victory before Durrant came back from 7-2 down to level their match at 7-7.

??? ????? ????! A HUGE result for Peter Wright who proves way too good on the night for Michael van Gerwen. The World Champ runs out an 8-1 winner over an out of sorts MvG. pic.twitter.com/k7hpK242nY — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 2, 2020

Durrant is now three points clear of second-placed Gary Anderson, who emerged with an 8-6 victory from a fine contest against Daryl Gurney which saw them produce 12 180s between them.

Nathan Aspinall is up to third after beating Gerwyn Price 8-6 in Wednesday evening’s final match.

There are three more nights of league phase action to play.