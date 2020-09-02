Advertising
Murray display praised and Adams joins Strictly – Wednesday’s sporting social
The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 2.
Football
Marcus Rashford took a moment to recognise the efforts of Andy Murray in winning his US Open opener.
Triple H implored Declan Rice to play the game for West Ham.
Another project for Cristiano Ronaldo.
Brilliant story from Wolves defender Conor Coady.
England unveiled another Lionheart.
The beers are on Michael Owen!
Coney Hall Under-11s have a new sponsor.
Wales forward Gareth Bale is ready to play.
Ben Chilwell received some words of wisdom from a former Chelsea left-back.
Jamie Redknapp turned his hand to presenting A League Of Their Own.
Leeds skipper Liam Cooper has artwork.
Busy day ahead for Shkodran Mustafi.
Dele Alli and Son Heung-min hung out together.
Shane Duffy said goodbye to Brighton…..
…as he fulfilled a dream.
Liverpool remembered former manager Bill Shankly.
John McGinn is buzzing to be back on Scotland duty.
Tennis
Comeback king Andy Murray was at it again…
And Billie Jean King was among the many cheering him on.
Another day, another record for Serena Williams.
And she then had time to watch sister Venus in action at Flushing Meadows.
Serena’s daughter was another spectator.
Boxing
Nicola Adams will be showing off her footwork on Strictly.
Tyson Fury was touched by a special message from an 89-year-old fan.
Someone less than half that age was celebrating their birthday.
Anthony Joshua moved into fashion.
Cricket
India captain Virat Kohli was among those to wish Ishant Sharma a happy 32nd birthday.
Shot!
Teamwork makes the dream work!
Chris Gayle was loving life.
Rugby Union
James Haskell was hanging out with Salt Bae.
Basketball
There’s nothing quite like a game seven in the NBA.
Golf
Phil Mickelson sent a message to Tiger Woods.
