Murray display praised and Adams joins Strictly – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 2.

Football

Marcus Rashford took a moment to recognise the efforts of Andy Murray in winning his US Open opener.

Triple H implored Declan Rice to play the game for West Ham.

Another project for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Brilliant story from Wolves defender Conor Coady.

The brilliant story of how Conor Coady found out he'd been handed his first #ThreeLions call-up! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zOdFQ1RzVN — England (@England) September 2, 2020

England unveiled another Lionheart.

The beers are on Michael Owen!

Delighted to see that Michael Owen IPA beer is now for sale in China and Hong Kong. Join us in tasting our favourite IPA beer! Happy days. pic.twitter.com/KpUGtuIzpf — michael owen (@themichaelowen) September 2, 2020

Coney Hall Under-11s have a new sponsor.

@ConeyHall_Fc are delighted to announce that @JesseLingard has agreed to sponsor our U11 Tigers team for the coming season. It’s great to see professional footballers showing their support to #grassroots football. You’re always welcome down to CHFC to take in a few games Jesse. pic.twitter.com/zeTpLtT2FL — Coney Hall Fc (@ConeyHall_Fc) September 1, 2020

Wales forward Gareth Bale is ready to play.

Ben Chilwell received some words of wisdom from a former Chelsea left-back.

Great afternoon spent chatting to this legend! Hopefully i can have a career like yours at this amazing club ? @TheRealAC3 pic.twitter.com/7s8phrfdAN — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) September 2, 2020

Jamie Redknapp turned his hand to presenting A League Of Their Own.

Leeds skipper Liam Cooper has artwork.

Busy day ahead for Shkodran Mustafi.

When you finished your workout but you have two kids ???? at home waiting to play for the rest of the day ??#EnergyNeeded #SM20 pic.twitter.com/0K9IdA171q — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) September 2, 2020

Dele Alli and Son Heung-min hung out together.

Shane Duffy said goodbye to Brighton…..

Thanks to everyone at @OfficialBHAFC for most amazing years at the club good luck this season will miss use all ? pic.twitter.com/N3dAXy7VVB — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) September 2, 2020

…as he fulfilled a dream.

My dream to play for Celtic is here. I can’t thank everyone enough who helped me get this move done . I will give it my everything for this club to succeed while I am here now let’s go do it I CANT wait ☘️? pic.twitter.com/J5wFWdi5UV — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) September 2, 2020

Liverpool remembered former manager Bill Shankly.

On this day in 1913, the great Bill Shankly was born. A true legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IoE11SHNNE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 2, 2020

John McGinn is buzzing to be back on Scotland duty.

It’s good to be back ??????? pic.twitter.com/aewNihn9lq — John McGinn (@jmcginn7) September 2, 2020

Tennis

Comeback king Andy Murray was at it again…

The comeback king does it again ? Make it a perfect ? career wins from two sets down for @andy_murray. pic.twitter.com/1XmFWMnPqk — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020

Somebody get this man an ice bath! ? ?@andy_murray has earned a rest after a grueling five-set win. pic.twitter.com/3cyRQxykm6 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020

And Billie Jean King was among the many cheering him on.

What courage and tenacity from @andy_murray today. Earning the win from two sets down for an Open Era record 10th time. Congratulations, Andy! We’re cheering you on. #champion https://t.co/9hymMIGP8q — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 2, 2020

First round or final Andy Murray never fails to show what a tremendous competitor he is, remarkable #usopen — Katie Boulter (@KatieBoulter1) September 1, 2020

Andy ???????? serious battle that — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) September 1, 2020

How on earth does he do it… I am EXHAUSTED! But as ever, inspired. Thanks and congrats @andy_murray https://t.co/WdTp1QV1hX — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) September 1, 2020

Another day, another record for Serena Williams.

Another day, another record for one of the greatest to ever do it.@SerenaWilliams I #USOpen pic.twitter.com/6l559C0Bq3 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020

And she then had time to watch sister Venus in action at Flushing Meadows.

Serena’s daughter was another spectator.

Boxing

Nicola Adams will be showing off her footwork on Strictly.

Swapping Olympic gold for Saturday night glitter. Boxer Nicola Adams OBE is stepping into the #Strictly ring! ? ? https://t.co/cYNbp8FkrM @nicolaadamsobe pic.twitter.com/4BsosK7mzk — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 2, 2020

Tyson Fury was touched by a special message from an 89-year-old fan.

Someone less than half that age was celebrating their birthday.

Happy Birthday Alexander Povetkin! ? See you soon, Sasha ? #PovetkinWhyte2 pic.twitter.com/qRfFbXTAgc — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) September 2, 2020

Anthony Joshua moved into fashion.

Cricket

India captain Virat Kohli was among those to wish Ishant Sharma a happy 32nd birthday.

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @ImIshant . Have a wonderful and successful year ahead. Enjoy the day. ?? pic.twitter.com/7QyqBZNSZB — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 2, 2020

Shot!

Teamwork makes the dream work!

Chris Gayle was loving life.

Rugby Union

James Haskell was hanging out with Salt Bae.

Basketball

There’s nothing quite like a game seven in the NBA.

The THRILLING FINISH to Game 7!@nuggets win the series 4-3 and advance to play the Clippers in the West semis! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/6AkuYn9EaV — NBA (@NBA) September 2, 2020

Wow. What a sequence…so much respect for both of these teams. Great series. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 2, 2020

Wow . In and out sheesh — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 2, 2020

WOWWWW WHAT A GAME — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 2, 2020

WOW ??? — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) September 2, 2020

Crazy Game!!! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 2, 2020

Golf

Phil Mickelson sent a message to Tiger Woods.