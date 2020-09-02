Dom Bess joins Yorkshire on four-year deal

Dom Bess is targeting a long and prosperous England career after it was announced the all-rounder had signed for Yorkshire.

The 23-year-old has signed a four-year deal at Headingley having previously been on loan from Somerset in 2019.

He will link up with the White Rose county for the start of the 2021 season, Yorkshire announced on Wednesday morning.

“The Yorkshire County Cricket Club is delighted to confirm that Dom Bess will join on a permanent deal from the 2021 season,” a statement read.

“Bess, who enjoyed a loan spell with Yorkshire in 2019, has penned a four-year deal, keeping him at Emerald Headingley until October 2024.”

Bess made his England debut against Pakistan in 2018 and is chomping at the bit to get going at Yorkshire once again and further enhance his chances at international level.

“Hopefully the opportunities I can get at Yorkshire will develop my learning to kick on and play international cricket for a long time,” he told yorkshireccc.com.

“That is the ultimate goal, but I also want to be part of a Yorkshire side that are again winning championships.

“Certainly in terms of understanding the club, I think it (loan spell) was a great option. I certainly think understanding how the club runs and how the lads are is really important.

“For me, this is a great opportunity and somewhere I am really excited to join.”

Bess has played 10 times for England to date, averaging just under 28 runs with the bat having taken a total of 19 wickets.