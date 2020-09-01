US Open day one: Brits burst into Flushing Meadows bubble

The US Open began on Monday behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Special measures included players having to fetch their own towels and automated line calls.

There was British success for Cameron Norrie and Kyle Edmund while top seeds Novak Djokovic and Karolina Pliskova cruised through to the second round.

Here, PA looks back at day one at Flushing Meadows.

Picture of the day

Empty stands at the vast Arthur Ashe Stadium will be a feature of this year’s tournament (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Stat of the day

Cameron Norrie’s five-set win over Diego Schwartzman featured an astonishing 58 break points, a record at the US Open.

Shot of the day

Stick save and a beauty from ?? Paula Badosa ? pic.twitter.com/Mm00ehYfGS — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2020

Paula Badosa threaded one through the eye of a needle during her defeat by Anastasija Sevastova.

Shock of the day

I owe Cam Norrie an apology. I saw he was two sets down, went to have a bath, do some work and I return to see the match is still live and we’re in a decider. This is what is so great about this sport. Expect the unexpected. Battles by true gladiators. @atptour #tennis #USOpen — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) August 31, 2020

World number 76 Norrie came from two sets down to stun ninth seed Schwartzman in a four-hour marathon.

Quote of the day

“The towel resembles something special in my life. I used to have a towel when I was three, four years old and I would always carry it around. It was like my toy.” – Stefanos Tsitsipas gets nostalgic.

Fallen seeds

Men: Diego Schwartzman (nine), John Isner (16), Dusan Lajovic (18)

Women: Rebecca Peterson (32)

Up next

Andy Murray plays his first grand slam singles match since 2019 when he faces Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan. There is also an all-British clash to savour between Johanna Konta and Heather Watson.