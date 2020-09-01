Tottenham appoint Trevor Birch as director of football operations

Trevor Birch has stepped down as Swansea chairman to become Tottenham’s new director of football operations.

Birch admitted he would leave Swansea with a “heavy heart”, having joined the Welsh outfit in April 2019.

Birch’s appointment at Spurs has led the north London club to create a new football board, led by chairman Daniel Levy.

“The club is pleased to announce the appointment of Trevor Birch as director of football operations,” Tottenham confirmed in a statement.

Club update: — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 1, 2020

“Trevor has extensive industry experience and has held several prominent roles within football, including having previously been chairman of Swansea City and CEO of Chelsea, Sheffield United, Derby County, Everton and Leeds United.

“Trevor will focus on the development of the club’s football operations.

“As part of a wider external remit, Rebecca Caplehorn will take on the role of director of football administration and governance.

Advertising

“This newly-created role will lead, drive and embed football governance processes, contractual matters and best practice across the club.

? CLUB STATEMENT ?#Swans chairman Trevor Birch has left his post at the club. ? https://t.co/eMH2n5kUbN pic.twitter.com/FyvLukVpEB — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) September 1, 2020

“It will also allow time for Rebecca to extend her work with the European Club Association, the FA and various related footballing governing bodies and working groups where she represents the club.

“Steve Hitchen has been promoted to technical performance director. This new role will focus on building capabilities to support a world-class football infrastructure across senior and youth teams.

Advertising

“As technical performance director, Steve will have responsibility for scouting, performance and recruitment analysis and youth recruitment.

“These management changes will lead to the creation of a football board consisting of Trevor Birch, Rebecca Caplehorn and Steve Hitchen, chaired by Daniel Levy.”

The 62-year-old Birch was appointed chairman by Swansea following Huw Jenkins’ resignation.

Daniel Levy has overseen a restructuring of Tottenham’s off-field football operations (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I am leaving Swansea with an extremely heavy heart,” Birch said. “I arrived at the club at a very difficult time, but I hope I have provided professionalism, stability and a solid foundation internally which will stand the club in good stead going forwards.

“Steve Cooper, his staff and the players have given us all some great moments this season which will live long in the memory.

“I also can’t thank the supporters enough for the kindness and support they have shown me over the last 17 months, and I wish the Jack Army and the club every success going forward. The supporters deserve it.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the senior management team and every one of the club’s staff who have supported me during my time here.”