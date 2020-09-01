Rashford raises bar as England stars get shirty – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 1.

Football

Marcus Rashford unveiled details of his new campaign – spearheading a task force on the issue of child food poverty.

For the millions who don’t have the platform to be heard… ? #ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY pic.twitter.com/OuJrZNuWa7 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 1, 2020

His club, Manchester United, and Match of the Day host Gary Lineker were among those quick to praise him for it.

What an impressive and inspirational man @MarcusRashford is. Wonderful to see a young footballer use his platform so positively to make a real difference to the lives of so many. Well played. ???? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 1, 2020

Advertising

England revealed their new home and away shirts.

As did Portugal…

Together we are the future of football. #YouCantStopUs. Can’t wait to lead my country in the new @nikefootball @selecaoportugal jersey. TB to when we could still get close together. But please make sure you keep following social-distancing guidelines in your area to stay safe. pic.twitter.com/l8Gs98ycGA — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 1, 2020

Advertising

Mesut Ozil reflected on his upcoming seven-year anniversary with Arsenal – he joined the Gunners on September 2, 2013.

7 years ago I joined the @Arsenal family and Mon. Wenger ❤️?? And I would not hesitate to do it all over again. #anniversary #YaGunnersYa #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/mfyNbDUEao — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) September 1, 2020

Cesc Fabregas paid tribute, in emoji form, to 86-year-old Ken Friar, who is stepping down as Arsenal’s executive director to become the club’s life president.

Liverpool wished their former striker Daniel Sturridge a happy 31st birthday.

Likewise, Marseille sent many happy returns to Tony Cascarino on his 58th birthday.

????? ????????, @TonyCascarino62! Forever a king, always an Olympien ⚪️? Hope your special day is full of memorable moments (like this ?) pic.twitter.com/Mfh7OSt3ps — Olympique de Marseille ?? ?? (@OM_English) September 1, 2020

Manchester United marked five years since Anthony Martial joined the club.

Sevilla paid tribute to former captain Jose Antonio Reyes on what would have been his 37th birthday.

? Today, 1st September, would have been the birthday of our beloved Jose Antonio Reyes. We miss you, captain. ??#Leyenda #Eterno10 pic.twitter.com/C9l4mtvJPj — Sevilla FC (Europa League Champions ?) (@SevillaFC_ENG) September 1, 2020

Barcelona bid a fond farewell to Ivan Rakitic after confirming his return to Sevilla.

AC Milan were still basking in the glory of having secured Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s services for another year.

New boss Andrea Pirlo was getting stuck into his training ground duties with Juventus.

Tennis

Naomi Osaka wore a face mask onto the court at the US Open bearing the name of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by police in Louisville in March, as she continued to highlight issues of racial injustice.

.@naomiosaka has 7 masks ready with different names for a potential run at the #USOpen. pic.twitter.com/jmARabKhae — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020

A statement was made when @naomiosaka walked onto Ashe with a Breonna Taylor mask last night. #USOpenpic.twitter.com/Ubxwst54kl — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020

Novak Djokovic probably didn’t need luck to continue his winning run against Damir Dzumhur, but he got some at Flushing Meadows anyway.

Cycling

Australia’s Caleb Ewan woke up feeling chipper after winning stage three of the Tour de France on Monday.

How I feel after yesterday? Thanks to everyone for the messages! Especially back in Australia!Another mountain day today⛰⛰ pic.twitter.com/vMPHAeVOke — Caleb Ewan (@CalebEwan) September 1, 2020

Rugby union

England boss Eddie Jones and former Ireland counterpart Joe Schmidt had a good old chin-wag about top-level coaching.

Former @IrishRugby head coach Joe Schmidt joins Eddie in this week's pod as they discuss their journeys and the pressures of coaching at the highest level ? Listen now ? — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) September 1, 2020

Golf

Bubba Watson pushed the boat out for his wife’s birthday.

Boxing

Dereck Chisora had a bonkers proposition for one-time sparring partner Dizzee Rascal.