On this day in 2001: England hammer Germany 5-1

On this day in 2001, Michael Owen struck a memorable hat-trick as England stormed to a 5-1 win over Germany.

The hosts were torn apart in the World Cup qualifier at the Olympic Stadium in Munich and, despite taking the lead through Carsten Jancker’s header, Owen slotted home a leveller after 12 minutes.

Steven Gerrard then fired in from 25 yards to give Sven-Goran Eriksson’s men the lead in first-half stoppage time.

Owen netted twice in the second half, placing a shot inside Oliver Kahn’s post before firing an impressive shot into the top left-hand corner in the 66th minute to round off the then 21-year-old’s treble.

Emile Heskey scored the final goal of the night to complete a resounding victory for England.

England went on to top the group, forcing Germany into the play-offs, although Rudi Voller’s side then reached the final of the tournament proper, losing to Brazil in Yokohama.

The Three Lions were beaten by the same opponents in the quarter-finals.