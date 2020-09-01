Gabriel Magalhaes wants to win titles with Arsenal after joining from Lille

Defender Gabriel Magalhaes is determined to help Arsenal deliver more silverware after completing his transfer from Lille.

The 22-year-old centre-back has signed a long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium for a fee understood to be in the region of £22million.

Gabriel will link up in north London with fellow Brazilians David Luiz, Gabriel Martinelli and Willian, the latter having recently joined on a free transfer from Chelsea.

The PA news agency understands Arsenal are in advanced talks to bring Dani Ceballos back to the club on another season-long loan from Real Madrid as Arteta continues to look to strengthen the squad.

The Gunners are also close to announcing a new and improved deal for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who helped the FA Cup winners beat Liverpool in the Community Shield at Wembley.

Arsenal technical director Edu revealed there had been plenty of interest in Gabriel’s signature.

The Brazilian defender, though, has no doubts he made the right choice to further his career.

The very best of #LOSC luck to @biel_m04 at The @Arsenal. Go be a great Gunner, Gabriel, we'll be cheering you all the way, amigo. ? pic.twitter.com/HRWX8jzyUG — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) September 1, 2020

“So many fans were sending me messages asking me to join Arsenal, and that played a big part in me signing for this club,” Gabriel told Arsenal Digital.

“I know the history and traditions of this club and it is a pleasure being here. I am very happy and hope I can contribute to many titles with the Arsenal shirt,”

“It was a very surreal experience, there were offers coming from a few different clubs.

“I spoke a lot with my family and my agents, I also spoke with some of Lille’s directors.

LONDON IS RED ⚪️?? — Gabriel Magalhaes (@biel_m04) September 1, 2020

“But as I said, this club’s history and traditions and the team project for the next few years were very motivational for my decision to come here.

“So here I am, wearing the Arsenal shirt, I will give my best for it.”

The defender joined Lille in January 2017, having started his career in Brazil with Avai.

Gunners boss Arteta feels Gabriel will offer “many outstanding attributes” to help make their defensive unit stronger going into the new campaign, which begins on September 12 with a trip to newly-promoted Fulham.

Brazilian defender Gabriel (right) will bolster the Arsenal rearguard (Adam Davy/PA)

Gabriel revealed fellow Brazilian Edu – part of Arsene Wenger’s Invincibles side – had helped convince him Arsenal was the club to take his career forward.

The defender said: “(Edu and I) had several chats about Arsenal and the new project, we had many good conversations.

“As the days went by I was getting very excited about it, then I had a call from the coach and that was very reassuring.

“Having the coach himself calling you to say he wants you in his squad motivates you a lot. That is the very reason I am here today.

Gabriel will link up in north London with fellow Brazilian defender David Luiz (left) (Catherine Ivill/PA)

“We did not talk about (details), he just told me he is aware of my quality, my capacity and how far I can go.

“He also said he will be very demanding with me. I know he is a great coach and I will make progress with his help.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Arsenal had confirmed Ken Friar – who worked at the club for some 70 years – is to step down as executive director and become the club’s life president at the age of 86.