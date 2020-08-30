Advertising
Glen Durrant sets Premier League pace after win over Darryl Gurney
The Middlesbrough thrower leads by four points after only one defeat in 12 games.
Glen Durrant remained top of the Unibet Premier League after beating Darryl Gurney 8-3 at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes on Sunday.
Durrant turned in another dominant display, averaging 102 on his way to opening up a 6-0 lead before Gurney avoided a whitewash by taking the seventh leg.
Middlesbrough’s Durrant has lost only one of his first 12 matches in the tournament and heads into the two-day break before Wednesday’s 13th night of action with a four-point lead from Gary Anderson.
Anderson leapfrogged Nathan Aspinall into second place after holding his nerve to clinch an 8-6 victory against the Englishman.
Aspinall hit back from 3-0 down to level it up at 4-4, but Anderson followed up Saturday’s draw with Durrant by finding double top to clinch a tense final leg.
Peter Wright missed out on his second nine-dart finish – and another £50,000 in prize money – in as many days as he lost 8-6 to in-form Gerwyn Price.
World champion Wright, who fired his first televised nine-darter in an 8-6 defeat to Gurney on Saturday, missed double 12 with his final throw while trailing 4-2 to Price in the seventh leg.
Advertising
Price, who beat Michael Van Gerwen on Saturday, sealed his fourth win in his last five matches with a final 128 checkout to climb into the top four.
Van Gerwen avoided a fourth defeat in five matches by beating Michael Smith 8-5 in a repeat of the 2018 Premier League final.
Reigning champion Van Gerwen averaged 102.35 and hit four 180s as he bounced back from Saturday’s loss.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.