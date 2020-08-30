George Russell escapes injury after flying tyre causes heavy crash into wall

Britain’s George Russell walked away from a harrowing crash at the Belgian Grand Prix after he was hit by another car’s wheel.

Antonio Giovinazzi lost control of his Alfa Romeo on the exit of the 140mph Fagnes Chicane, crashing heavily into the wall.

Russell was following behind the Italian, and the front-right of his Williams was struck by Giovinazzi’s left-rear wheel which had come off his damaged car.

The Williams driver then crashed into the wall on the opposing side of the Spa-Francorchamps track in his attempts to avoid Giovinazzi’s machine.

A breathless Russell reported over the team radio: “There was nowhere I could go, guys.”

Both drivers emerged from their respective cockpits before the safety car was released following the lap-10 crash.

Lewis Hamilton is bidding to extend his 37-point championship lead over Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

At the midway stage, the six-time world champion held a comfortable lead ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas with Verstappen third.