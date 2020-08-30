Arsenal and Chelsea Women still celebrating – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 30.

Football

Arsenal and Chelsea Women were still celebrating.

A selfie message from Ji to start your Sunday? Perfect! ? pic.twitter.com/HEKuBMEzJK — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) August 30, 2020

Six years later… Never give up. https://t.co/Ud0zzwaE8T — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 30, 2020

While for the losers at Wembley, it was time to find positives.

Gutted with how things played out yesterday, but I’ll learn from it. Trusting the process. Love for all the support ? pic.twitter.com/5EsZGDbLnV — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) August 30, 2020

An amazing experience playing at Wembley. Result wasn’t to be… onto next week ? pic.twitter.com/T5CpHf4G5q — Georgia Stanway (@StanwayGeorgia) August 30, 2020

Tottenham welcomed a new signing.

And he had some important – and more than a little awkward – business to see to after arriving in north London.

It’s been five years since Man City made this signing. Hasn’t worked out too bad…

Leicester had some fun with Caglar Soyuncu’s celebrity lookalike.

A decent strike from Dominic Calvert-Lewin in Everton training.

Timo Werner did not take long to find the net.

Eric Dier reflected on a good work-out.

Patrice Evra still has it.

Thanks for letting me playing with you guys .. such a good day , don’t worry Giggsy I honored your number the best I could ? https://t.co/ivADOujJTn — Patrice Evra (@Evra) August 30, 2020

Some Barcelona players were back at the training ground.

Leeds wished their captain a happy birthday.

Boxing

Joseph Parker showed off his lip-sync skills with a scene from The Other Guys.

If Covid were a lion, we would be a school of tuna. Keep fighting the good fight New Zealand. We’ve got this ?? #betuna #theotherguys??: @kerryrusselltv pic.twitter.com/Grugzt5K7b — Joseph Parker (@joeboxerparker) August 30, 2020

Tyson Fury wished happy birthday to his fellow boxer Billy Joe Saunders.

Happy birthday to my bro @bjsaunders_. Welcome to the big boy club. pic.twitter.com/iKAh1zx0dq — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 30, 2020

Derek Chisora had a warning.

Golf

Ian Poulter teased a way of making golf more fun.

Shall we up the stakes and hit the golf ball through the windows of the Aperta ??? ?? or ?? pic.twitter.com/GEuyT4h75g — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) August 30, 2020

Basketball

LeBron James paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

And greeted close friend Carmelo Anthony after a hard-fought play-off series.

The Portland Trail Blazers are leaving the NBA play-off bubble.

Motor racing

Lewis Hamilton also paid tribute to Boseman after winning the Belgian Grand Prix.