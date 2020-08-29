Picture of the day – August 29

David Weir and Sarah Storey stood out for Great Britain at the 2012 Paralympics Games as both went home with four gold medals.

Weir took his Paralympic medal total to 10 with victories in the 800m, 1500m, 5000m and marathon wheelchair events.

And Storey showed her strength and versatility when winning the individual pursuit, 500m time trial, time trial and road race.

Storey took her tally to 11 Paralympic titles to equal Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson’s haul in a career which began as a 14-year-old swimmer in Barcelona in 1992.

More than 4,200 athletes from 164 nations had pushed themselves to the limits of their physical ability in search of one of 503 gold medals over 11 days of sporting competition that was a fantastic spectacle in London.

Great Britain finished the event with 120 gold medals.