Glen Durrant produces fine comeback to draw with Gary Anderson

Unibet Premier League leader Glen Durrant survived seven match darts to fight back and secure a draw with Gary Anderson at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, where Michael van Gerwen lost again.

Scotsman Anderson looked on the brink of victory at 7-3, only to miss a string of doubles as Durrant rallied to level the match and maintain his impressive unbeaten run.

Van Gerwen, though, looked out of sorts as he was beaten 8-4 by Welshman Gerwyn Price to suffer a third defeat in four Premier League matches this week.

????? ?? ??????? Victories for Daryl Gurney, Nathan Aspinall and Gerwyn Price on an unpredictable Night 11.#Unibet180 pic.twitter.com/BwreK4qK1d — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) August 29, 2020

Dutchman Van Gerwen, three-time world champion, slipped down to fifth in the table while Price moves within a point of the play-off places.

World champion Peter Wright had earlier hit his first televised nine-dart finish, but lost 8-6 to Daryl Gurney in Saturday night’s opening match.

Wright had recovered from 4-0 down to trail 6-4 when he landed two maximums followed by a 141 check-out on double 12.

?NINE-DARTER!! ? PETER WRIGHT HITS HIS FIRST EVER TELEVISED NINE-DARTER!! Sheer emotion on the face of our World Champion as he pins a perfect leg in the Unibet Premier League! ? pic.twitter.com/K8wEL8ulYJ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) August 29, 2020

However, Wright’s 103 average was not enough to secure victory against the Northern Irishman, who remains bottom of the table.

Nathan Aspinall edged out Michael Smith 8-6 in a tense encounter to climb to second in the table.

Durrant sits top on 17 points, four clear of Aspinall and Anderson. Wright is on 12 points ahead of Van Gerwen via legs difference, with Price and Smith both just a point behind.