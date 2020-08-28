Jurgen Klopp wants “promising” Rhian Brewster on board

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed youngster Rhian Brewster will begin the new season in the first-team picture at Liverpool.

Liverpool boss Klopp does not want to rush a decision on whether the 20-year-old striker should be loaned out again by the Premier League champions.

Brewster faces tough competition to break into the Liverpool side (Shaun Botterill/NMC Pool)

The highly-rated Brewster enjoyed an impressive spell at Swansea last term, scoring 11 goals in 22 games as the Welsh side reached the Championship play-offs, and has again shone in pre-season.

Brewster struck twice as the Reds came from behind to draw 2-2 in a friendly against Salzburg on Tuesday and he was also on target against Stuttgart last weekend.

Klopp has confirmed Brewster will play some part in Saturday’s Community Shield against Arsenal and, at present, he is in his plans.

Brewster is one of Liverpool’s most promising youngsters (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The German said: “At the moment he is. We will have to see what will happen in the next few weeks.

Advertising

“We want to use and help Rhian, that is why we have to make decisions – but not now.

“He looks really promising. Goals are the most important thing in the football world and he can score them, so that’s good, but he is still a boy so, and in this position, number nine, experience helps a lot.

“We have to see how we can give him experiences here, or is it somewhere else. It’s not decided yet. Why should it? There is no reason to rush anything.

“At the moment he is here and he will be involved (on Saturday), for sure.”