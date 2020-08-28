Jurgen Klopp laughs off Liverpool links with Lionel Messi

Jurgen Klopp has laughed off a suggestion Liverpool could sign Lionel Messi – but would like to see him in the Premier League.

Messi has rocked the footballing world by handing in a transfer request at Barcelona, sparking huge speculation over his future.

Klopp says he would happily take the six-time world player of the year, but concedes the Premier League champions are simply not in the market for the 33-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp would like to see Lionel Messi in the Premier League but it will not be at Liverpool (Clive Brunskill/NMC Pool)

The Liverpool manager said: “Interest? Who doesn’t want to have Messi in their team? But, no chance.”

Liverpool’s title rivals Manchester City are considered to be among the favourites to sign Messi should he leave the Nou Camp.

A move to the Etihad Stadium would reunite Messi with his former Barca boss Pep Guardiola, under whom he won two Champions League crowns in 2009 and 2011.

City might hold further appeal in that chairman Ferran Soriano and director of football Txiki Begiristain are also well known to Messi from their time at the Catalan club.

In addition, there may also be a desire to link up with his friend and long-time Argentina team-mate Sergio Aguero.

Klopp said: “It would obviously help Manchester City and make it even more difficult to beat them, which was already very difficult.

“For the Premier League it would be great, 100 per cent, having the best player in the world in the league.

“The numbers are not for us. We don’t have to start thinking about it. No chance, but, good player to be honest!”

Messi, right, played under Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola at Barcelona (Nick Potts/PA)

“I’m not sure the Premier League needs a boost but it would be a boost, for sure.

“It would be interesting to see as well. Messi never played in another league, other than Spain.

“Actually, I would like to see it – but I’m not sure I will.”