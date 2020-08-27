Tributes paid to retiring Gareth Barry – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 27.

Football

Gareth Barry’s country and former clubs paid tribute to the midfielder after he announced his retirement.

Wishing Gareth Barry, who won 53 caps for the #ThreeLions and scored three goals, all the very best in retirement! Congratulations on a fantastic career ? pic.twitter.com/XWpp3NpIIW — England (@England) August 27, 2020

Everyone at Manchester City wishes Gareth Barry all the best in his retirement! ? ? #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/L1G0YSSn6N — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 27, 2020

? | All the best in retirement, Gareth Barry! Congratulations on a magnificent career and thank you for your time with the Toffees. ? pic.twitter.com/sr4kRpgftf — Everton (@Everton) August 27, 2020

??? appearances, ?? goals and more than a decade of service at Villa Park. ? Wishing Gareth Barry all the best in his retirement, and congratulations on a wonderful career! ?#AVFC pic.twitter.com/zQVRBRMS8Q — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 27, 2020

Advertising

An extraordinary, record-breaking career ?? All the best in retirement, Gareth Barry ? pic.twitter.com/7XSrnCynPv — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) August 27, 2020

Manchester United wished Paul Pogba well after the midfielder tested positive for coronavirus.

Everyone at #MUFC wishes @PaulPogba a safe and speedy recovery after testing positive for COVID-19 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j0PJIiSheH — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 27, 2020

Jordan Henderson got off the mark for Liverpool nine years ago today.

Advertising

Beautifully placed, @JHenderson ☄️ The skipper with his first for the Reds, nine years ago today ? pic.twitter.com/i6hmV87GTj — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 27, 2020

Real Madrid signed Luka Modric on this day in 2012.

Joe Hart is already reaching new heights at Tottenham.

James Maddison and Ricardo Pereira are on the comeback trail.

Rehab gang? Both working hard to be back fit as soon as possible ?? @ricbpereira pic.twitter.com/E5J5GmN4dN — James Maddison (@Madders10) August 27, 2020

The smile of a man who has just signed a new deal at Manchester United.

Always smiling!! Great training today! ??? pic.twitter.com/x7yvhiI7j4 — Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) August 27, 2020

John Terry has still got an engine on him.

Zlatan was resting body and mind.

The Calm before the Storm pic.twitter.com/HfSaUhHuuS — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) August 27, 2020

Manchester City unveiled their bold new third kit.

Leeds winger Ian Poveda is a big fan of JD Sports.

What a journey, been rocking the JD bags all through out my school years & now I got em on my sleeve ?? pic.twitter.com/61Xl7wT9aD — Iancarlo (@IancarloP) August 27, 2020

Sevilla highlighted a special day for their Europa League final hero.

While Josie Green spoke of her pride at being unveiled as the new captain of Tottenham Women.

“It’s a huge privilege and honour for me to be named captain of this great football club and it’s a really proud moment for me and my family.” @JosieGreen_ ©️?#SpurHerOn ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/YGbuJXo7p7 — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) August 27, 2020

Charlie Adam reflected on the start of his career.

Golf

Cameron Champ made a unique step with his statement against racial injustice.

“It has to end.” @Cameron__Champ is making a statement against racial injustice this week at the BMW Championship. pic.twitter.com/D53U1fQWcN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 27, 2020

Cricket

England wished Jason Roy a speedy recovery after the opener was ruled out of the Pakistan T20 series with a side strain.

England skipper Eoin Morgan is up for the series.

England managing director Ashley Giles thanked Pakistan for travelling to the country to play this summer.

A huge thank you to @TheRealPCB team and management for their efforts in coming to England and putting on another great test series, played in a great spirit. A massive boost for everyone ???? — Ashley Giles (@Gilo) August 27, 2020

Ollie Pope reflected on another successful summer.

Test summer over. Awesome to get two series wins and some amazing individual performances on the way. Congrats to @jimmy9 on 600 ?? pic.twitter.com/p3c4hPy84J — Ollie Pope (@OPope32) August 27, 2020

What a bowler!

What a spell this was from Simon Jones ? #OnThisDay in 2005, which wicket was your favourite? Posted by England Cricket on Thursday, August 27, 2020

India skipper Virat Kohli had some news.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️? pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar remembered Australia great Sir Don Bradman.

Sir Don Bradman was away from ? for several years due to World War II, yet has the highest Test batting average. Today, with concerns about athletes’ form due to uncertainties & long breaks, his career stands even taller as a source of inspiration. Happy birthday Sir Don. pic.twitter.com/Q735mlJMvk — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 27, 2020

KP was on the bike.

AB De Villiers is ready for the IPL.

Boxing

Leg day for the heavyweight champion of the world.

Daniel Dubois is ready for war.

Tony Bellew shared some boxing insight.

Young fighters… Watch and learn!! Professional boxing is about NOT getting hit and hitting them as guy can see here! #YouDontPlayBoxing https://t.co/NIa7o33ke5 — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) August 27, 2020

Who knew Eddie Hearn played cricket for Essex?

Darts

Judgement Night for Rob Cross.