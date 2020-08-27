Premier League elimination gives Rob reason to be cross

Rob Cross was eliminated from the Unibet Premier League following a 7-4 defeat to top-of-the-table Glen Durrant on Judgement Night in Milton Keynes.

The impressive Durrant took control early on in the match, racing into a 5-0 lead, including an impressive 167 finish.

Cross – world champion in 2018 – fought back, winning three legs in a row to take it to 5-3, but Durrant took two of the next three to seal Cross’ exit.

ELIMINATED! Rob Cross is out of the 2020 @unibet Premier League pic.twitter.com/ux6UfL8oIv — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) August 27, 2020

Michael Van Gerwen suffered a second successive defeat and slipped to fourth as he lost 7-4 to Gary Anderson.

The Dutchman had previously knocked Durrant off the top of the league with a win over Cross on Tuesday.

Scottish two-time PDC World Champion Anderson clinched victory against the world number one after coming back from 4-3 behind.

ANDO BEATS MVG! It's back-to-back defeats for Michael van Gerwen who loses 7-4 to Gary Anderson, who sealed the victory with an exhibition 1-T20-D20 checkout! pic.twitter.com/nPBfCQ1Gwa — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) August 27, 2020

Daryl Gurney missed the opportunity guarantee his survival in a 7-4 loss to Peter Wright and was forced to wait until the final match of the evening to learn that his place in the competition was safe.

Earlier, Gerwyn Price stormed to a 7-0 win over challenger Jermaine Wattimena to put pressure on the top four.

In the opening match of the night, Nathan Aspinall came from 5-3 down to beat Michael Smith 7-5.