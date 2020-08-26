WSL fixture and Brighton friendly among test events for return of fans

A Women’s Super League fixture between West Ham and Arsenal plus a men’s football friendly at Brighton are among a list of sporting events which will be welcome a limited number of spectators.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) confirmed a raft of new events where spectators would be admitted on a socially-distanced basis, following the ban on mass gatherings introduced in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The events, which cover football, rugby union, horse racing, cricket, basketball and speedway, will take place over the course of the remainder of this month and September.

? A total of 2,500 tickets will be made available to Albion season-ticket holders and 1901 Club members for a pre-season friendly against @ChelseaFC at the Amex this Saturday. ? More info ?#BHAFC ?⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 26, 2020

The WSL fixture between the Hammers and the Gunners on September 12 is among the pilot events, along with a Brighton men’s pre-season friendly against Chelsea this Saturday and a Lewes v London Bees women’s friendly the following day.

Non-league finals day at Wembley on September 20 will also admit a limited number of spectators, DCMS said.

The Gallagher Premiership fixture between Harlequins and Bath at the Twickenham Stoop on September 5 has been selected, as have racing meetings at Doncaster (the St Leger on September 9), Warwick on September 21 and Newmarket on September 24.

Cricket matches in the Bob Willis Trophy and Vitality Blast are set for selection, with specific fixtures still to be confirmed.

Advertising

A British Basketball League friendly in Newcastle on September 18 will feature spectators, as will a speedway event at Ipswich on September 26.

DCMS secretary of state Oliver Dowden said: “I know fans and their teams can’t wait to be reunited in stadia across the country, but it’s imperative we take a cautious and phased approach to get fans back in safely.

“I’m pleased that infection rates have levelled off enough to resume the pilot programme and we will continue to work intensively with sports, medical and health and safety experts towards welcoming more fans back as fast as we can.”

Advertising

The plan remains for spectators to be allowed back into sports venues in limited numbers more widely from October 1 as part of the Covid-19 road map to recovery.

The pilot events were put on hold on July 31, which meant plans to allow spectators in on each day of the World Snooker Championship and for crowds to attend the Glorious Goodwood horse-racing festival on August 1 had to be scrapped.

They were allowed back in for the conclusion of the snooker event on August 15 and 16.