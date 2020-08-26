Picture of the day – August 26

Jamie Carragher stepped in for injured team-mate Steven Gerrard to lift the UEFA Super Cup on this day in 2005 after Liverpool left it late to defeat CSKA Moscow in Monaco.

Djibril Cisse’s double, plus a strike from Luis Garcia, saw Rafael Benitez’s European champions come from behind to defeat the Russian club 3-1 after extra-time.

Captain Gerrard, who handed in a transfer request earlier in the summer following a bid from the Reds’ Premier League rivals Chelsea, missed the match at Stade Louis II due to a calf injury.

Daniel Carvalho rounded onrushing Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina to slot the UEFA Cup winners into a surprise 28th-minute lead.

But, just like they had done against AC Milan in the Champions League final three months earlier in Istanbul, Benitez’s men battled back to win.

Cisse forced extra-time by benefiting from a clear handball to scramble a fortuitous equaliser eight minutes from time.

The Frenchman then finished on the rebound to put Liverpool ahead in the additional period before teeing up a close-range header for Garcia to ensure vice-captain Carragher would lift the trophy.