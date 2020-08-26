Menu

Gallagher and Murray talk Messi as Fury mocks AJ – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

Jamie Vardy is excited to have committed to Leicester.

Liam Gallagher, Andy Murray, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 26.

Football

Singer Liam Gallagher was excited at the prospect of his beloved Manchester City signing Lionel Messi.

Although Gallagher could be disappointed as Andy Murray reckons the Argentinian is heading to Hibernian!

Dean Henderson was delighted to sign a new contract at Manchester United.

Jamie Vardy is excited for the future with the Foxes.

David Beckham shared with his 64million Instagram followers a picture of himself with family puppy Sage on International Dog Day.

John Terry added a new member to his family.

Welcome to the family ? @chaperonek9

Bernardo Silva was having a lovely old time on his summer holidays.

As was Jesse Lingard.

☀️?

Arsenal phoned and Eddie Nketiah picked up yet again.

Juventus and Everton unveiled their new kits.

Chef Ronaldo!

Niagara Falls (a).

Marcus Rashford wished former Manchester United team-mate Daley Blind well.

Boxing

Shots fired!

Cricket

Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler and Jason Holder paid tribute to James Anderson after the England bowler joined the 600 club.

Anderson’s fellow Burnley native Jay Rodriguez paid tribute to his achievement.

England Cricket wished batsman Rory Burns a happy 30th birthday.

India spinner Amit Mishra marked #InternationalDogDay.

Australia batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner are buzzing for the series against England.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is heading for the IPL.

The bio-secure ‘bubble’ appeared to take its toll on the commentators!

Golf

Henrik Stenson wished Sean Connery a belated 90th birthday after the Scottish actor’s big day on Tuesday.

Broad lent fellow Nottingham Forest fan Lee Westwood his VIP parking spot at The Belfry.

Tennis

Nick Kyrgios again took aim at Novak Djokovic over his ill-fated organisation of the Adria Tour exhibition event amid the coronavirus pandemic, accusing the world number one of a lack of humility and leadership.

Murray reacted to his defeat in the Western & Southern Open in New York.

Andy Murray
Andy Murray (Instagram Story)

The French Open will boast floodlights for the first time when the tournament starts on September 27. Looking good!

Rugby League

Sam Burgess is not camera shy!

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen is all set for night two of six of the Premier League this week.

Daryl Gurney aka Rocky!

There’s only two Phil Taylors?

amazing???????

UK & international sports

