Gallagher and Murray talk Messi as Fury mocks AJ – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 26.

Football

Singer Liam Gallagher was excited at the prospect of his beloved Manchester City signing Lionel Messi.

The messiah on his way to Manchester City fc c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 25, 2020

Messi messi messi messi messi messi messi messi messi messi — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 26, 2020

It’s like the space race first country to land on the moon first club to sign the messi — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 26, 2020

I have a big heart there’s room for them both — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 26, 2020

Advertising

Deal — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 26, 2020

Although Gallagher could be disappointed as Andy Murray reckons the Argentinian is heading to Hibernian!

We were trying to keep that quiet until a deal was over the line, @andy_murray. ? https://t.co/vW0GrXScRq — Hibernian FC (@HibernianFC) August 26, 2020

Dean Henderson was delighted to sign a new contract at Manchester United.

Advertising

Take me home, United RoadTo the place, I belongTo Old Trafford, to see UnitedTake me home, United Road… ??? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/NOwMlA52AN — Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) August 26, 2020

Jamie Vardy is excited for the future with the Foxes.

David Beckham shared with his 64million Instagram followers a picture of himself with family puppy Sage on International Dog Day.

John Terry added a new member to his family.

Bernardo Silva was having a lovely old time on his summer holidays.

As was Jesse Lingard.

Arsenal phoned and Eddie Nketiah picked up yet again.

Great to be back out there with the boys – @BukayoSaka87 link up still going strong ??. @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/WQc57yDsNF — Eddie Nketiah ? (@EddieNketiah9) August 26, 2020

Juventus and Everton unveiled their new kits.

We are more than 11 players. We are more than one team. ? Our 2020/21 third kit from @hummel1923 – brought to you by players from @EITC's 11 disability football teams. ? #MoreThanEleven pic.twitter.com/Z4ZzpV26KR — Everton (@Everton) August 26, 2020

Chef Ronaldo!

Niagara Falls (a).

? Niagara Falls is #LUFC! Unbelievable work from two of our fans Kenny Donnison and Andrew Bowden! pic.twitter.com/VQB2EBXiQJ — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 26, 2020

Marcus Rashford wished former Manchester United team-mate Daley Blind well.

My bro. Feel better ♥️ pic.twitter.com/PX8ynDrXBd — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) August 26, 2020

Boxing

Shots fired!

Cricket

Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler and Jason Holder paid tribute to James Anderson after the England bowler joined the 600 club.

England’s greatest bowler of all time and an inspiration! An honour to play with @jimmy9 and be out there for that special moment ? pic.twitter.com/mdLbey85Ux — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) August 26, 2020

Congrats to you @jimmy9 on an outstanding achievement, it’s been great to watch over the years and harder to face but truly a wonderful moment for the game. #600club — Jason Holder (@Jaseholder98) August 26, 2020

Anderson’s fellow Burnley native Jay Rodriguez paid tribute to his achievement.

Unbelievable achievement for Jimmy. Really proud of what you’ve done and how you’ve represented @englandcricket for so long. Deserve all the praise you receive mate @jimmy9 https://t.co/bA9WzIijvw — Jay Rodriguez (@JayRodriguez9) August 26, 2020

England Cricket wished batsman Rory Burns a happy 30th birthday.

Happy birthday @roryburns17 ? Throwback to his maiden Test century against the Aussies last summer ? pic.twitter.com/SqCljJVsKN — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 26, 2020

India spinner Amit Mishra marked #InternationalDogDay.

Australia batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner are buzzing for the series against England.

All smiles here. Excited to get into it! ?? ? pic.twitter.com/SZfEMK7ETb — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) August 26, 2020

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is heading for the IPL.

Really hard to leave my family behind at this time, but next stop Dubai. See you soon @delhicapitals pic.twitter.com/NKfE3JtLeY — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) August 26, 2020

The bio-secure ‘bubble’ appeared to take its toll on the commentators!

??.. it looks like a week in the bubble with @ShaneWarne has taken its toll on @robkey612 !! https://t.co/EPdqzl6dhi — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) August 26, 2020

Golf

Henrik Stenson wished Sean Connery a belated 90th birthday after the Scottish actor’s big day on Tuesday.

Wishing the real 007 a Happy 90th birthday! I hope miss moneypenny ordered a big cake!! pic.twitter.com/GSDMGHJAJF — Henrik Stenson (@henrikstenson) August 26, 2020

Broad lent fellow Nottingham Forest fan Lee Westwood his VIP parking spot at The Belfry.

All yours Westy! Forest fans only ?⚪️ Good Luck this week ?️‍♂️ https://t.co/bFmjdnkXiy — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 26, 2020

Tennis

Nick Kyrgios again took aim at Novak Djokovic over his ill-fated organisation of the Adria Tour exhibition event amid the coronavirus pandemic, accusing the world number one of a lack of humility and leadership.

Hell of a tennis player. May go unbeaten in 2020, can’t take that away from him. Unfortunately when he was supposed to show some leadership and humility he went missing. Majority would say he has taken an L regardless. https://t.co/UjZ9LbHTj3 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 26, 2020

Murray reacted to his defeat in the Western & Southern Open in New York.

Andy Murray (Instagram Story)

The French Open will boast floodlights for the first time when the tournament starts on September 27. Looking good!

Rugby League

Sam Burgess is not camera shy!

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen is all set for night two of six of the Premier League this week.

Enjoyed last night. But now all eyes on this evening. Looking forward to getting back up there. Preparations have already started. Thank you for all the messages after last night ?? pic.twitter.com/HjA57NuD6F — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) August 26, 2020

Daryl Gurney aka Rocky!

There’s only two Phil Taylors?