Ben White’s agent says ‘watch this space’ but rules out Leeds return

Ben White’s agent says the defender will not be returning to Leeds but revealed conversations are happening over his future.

The Brighton defender had a superb loan spell at Elland Road last season, playing every minute of every game as Leeds won the Sky Bet Championship to be promoted to the Premier League.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa wanted the 22-year-old to return to Yorkshire this season, but Brighton have refused to discuss a deal.

“Unfortunately for the Leeds fans, Ben is just not going to be coming to Leeds,” White’s agent Alex Levack told Sky Sports.

Ben White (centre) won promotion with Leeds (Tim Goode/PA)

“Brighton have categorically said there’s no way that they are going to sell to Leeds. Unfortunately, that’s the case.”

White has been linked with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United in recent weeks and Levack suggested “to watch this space” over the ball-playing centre-half.

“Ben’s away up in Scotland with the Brighton team for pre-season, getting himself fit and around the team,” Levack said.

“But there’s a lot of conversations happening. I would say watch this space over the next few days.”