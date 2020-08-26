Andy Murray knocked out in straight sets by Milos Raonic in New York

Andy Murray’s return to tennis suffered a blow as he suffered a third round defeat in straight sets to Milos Raonic at the Western & Southern Open in New York.

After beating Frances Tiafoe and Alexander Zverev in his first competitive matches for nine months, Murray took on Raonic having beaten him in their past eight meetings stretching over eight years, including the 2016 Wimbledon final.

But the 29-year-old Canadian gained revenge in a rain-interrupted match, winning 6-2 6-2 in an hour and 28 minutes.

Andy Murray, of Great Britain, stretches for a ball (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Raonic, ranked 30th to Murray’s current mark of 134, held the ascendancy in most departments, winning 88% of first serve points and 55% on his second serve, compared with Murray’s figures of 66% and 36%.

He served 10 aces to Murray’s two, and staved off the only two break points Murray could establish, whereas the Scot could save only three of seven against his own serve.

After play was interrupted by torrential rain following the first set, 33-year-old Murray would have hoped the break would afford him the chance to regroup against his younger opponent.

His first win over Andy Murray in 8️⃣ years! ?? @milosraonic marches into the @CincyTennis QFs. pic.twitter.com/lpyFYNruVZ — ATP Tour (@atptour) August 26, 2020

But the big-serving Raonic continued his powerful game upon the resumption.

After he claimed one early break of serve, a key moment came when Murray racked up his two break points with Raonic serving at 3-2.

But the former world No 3 denied the duel Wimbledon champion with successive cool volleys, then immediately secured a match-winning 5-2 lead by breaking the dogged Murray from deuce.

The New York tournament is serving as a warm-up event for players ahead of the US Open, which begins on August 31.