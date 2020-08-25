The changing hairstyles of James Anderson

Since making his Lancashire debut in 2002, James Anderson has been cricket’s answer to David Beckham, changing his hairstyle on a regular basis.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best…and worst of his career.

There have been plenty of highlights in James Anderson’s career. including in his hair (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Red-dye for action (Rui Vieira/PA)

Hair today, gone tomorrow (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A more mature look for James (David Jones/PA)

Oh no, looks like he forgot to use the Just For Men! (Simon Cooper/PA)