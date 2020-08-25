Picture of the day – August 25

Conor McGregor displayed all his usual hubris on this day in 2017 during the weigh in at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for his boxing showdown with Floyd Mayweather.

Former five-weight boxing world champion Mayweather stepped out of retirement to take on mixed martial artist McGregor in one of the richest fights in history.

Mayweather won the contest, dubbed ‘The Money Fight’, by a technical knockout in the 10th round to extend his perfect career record to 50 fights unbeaten.

The American, aged 40 on the night, 11 years older than his Irish opponent, had been lured into putting his reputation on the line by a potential £230million pay day.

McGregor, making his debut in professional boxing, proved many doubters wrong by turning in an admirable performance and showing it was possible to switch between fight codes.

But the former Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight and lightweight champion, who had goaded Mayweather throughout the build-up, did not have the power to cause an upset, while critics labelled the fight ‘a circus’.