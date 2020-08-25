Michael Van Gerwen goes top of the Premier League after beating Rob Cross

Michael Van Gerwen moved to the top of the table after the Premier League returned at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Glen Durrant had sat at the summit since March, when coronavirus gridlocked the darting calendar, but Van Gerwen took over on leg difference following a fine performance from the Dutchman on night one of six this week.

The world number one had won two of the five Summer Series events before suffering a setback with a second-round loss at the World Matchplay last month, but showed no signs of rustiness as he averaged 103.37 and threw three 180s in a 7-2 hammering of Rob Cross.

Very happy with the way my game went this evening. I’ve put a lot of work in since the Matchplay. Now to get the job done over the next 2 weeks. Thank you for all the messages that you have all sent me ?? pic.twitter.com/xHySP53RhB — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) August 25, 2020

Durrant, despite taking an early 2-0 lead, was fortunate to secure a 6-6 draw after a puzzling last leg.

The former BDO world champion missed match darts but, after Wright miscalculated and wasted the chance to wrap up victory, took out double 10 to secure a point.

Michael Smith and Gary Anderson were embroiled in the match of the night.

IT'S A DRAW! A moment of madness from Peter Wright allows Glen Durrant to snatch a point to round off this evening's action! pic.twitter.com/xlkNXXerFi — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) August 25, 2020

Advertising

The former two-time world champion averaged 109.24 and took out seven doubles in eight darts during a high-quality 7-3 win.

Smith had an average of 107.02 himself and hit seven maximums, yet came up short like he did against Anderson in the semi-finals of the Matchplay.

Gerwyn Price continued to struggle with the empty arenas after losing to Home Tour champion Nathan Aspinall, who moved into third.

Advertising

A first-round victim at the Matchplay, the Welshman lost 7-4 to leave him looking over his shoulder.

Defeats for Cross and Price left bottom-placed Daryl Gurney with a chance to boost his survival hopes and close the gap to one point.

And the Northern Irishman took his opportunity, securing his first win at the seventh attempt by thrashing contender Chris Dobey 7-2, boosting his leg difference.