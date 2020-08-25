Lakers honour Kobe Bryant with another win over Portland

The Los Angeles Lakers celebrated Kobe Bryant Day by trouncing the Portland Trail Blazers 135-115 to take a 3-1 lead in their play-off series on Monday.

On a day commemorating Bryant, with the date of 24/8 marking the two numbers the former Laker, who died in a helicopter crash in January, wore during his career, LA raced to a 24-8 lead and were never headed.

LeBron James led the way with 30 points and 10 assists in 28 minutes before being rested late in the third quarter.

Anthony Davis had 18 points for the Lakers before coming off in the third quarter with back spasms.

HIGHLIGHTS: @KingJames pours in 30 points, 10 assists and 6 rebounds in only 28 minutes to lead the #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/XwP49xsG84 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 25, 2020

The Trail Blazers, looking a shadow of the side who won the opening match of the seven-game series, lost star Damian Lillard to a knee injury in the third term. Jusuf Nurkic had 20 points for Portland.

The Milwaukee Bucks also took a 3-1 lead in their series over the Orlando Magic, winning 121-106.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, while Khris Middleton turned in a big fourth-quarter haul of 18 points from his match total of 21, having been held to just one field goal in the first three quarters.

Advertising

Milwaukee, like the Lakers, have now won three in a row after dropping the first game.

Nikola Vucevic had 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Magic.

The Miami Heat moved into the second round of the play-offs with a 4-0 sweep of the Indiana Pacers, winning game four 99-87.

Advertising

Goran Dragic had 23 points for Miami, while Tyler Herro had 16 and Bam Adebayo 14 points and 19 rebounds.

It is the first time Miami have progressed through the first round since 2016.

Victor Oladipo had 25 points for the Pacers, while Myles Turner finished with 22.

? @Goran_Dragic has scored 20+ in a postseason career-high 4 straight? @Goran_Dragic has scored in double figures in 22 straight playoff games, tying Zo for 4th longest streak in HEAT history? @Goran_Dragic has now scored in double figures in 22 of his 23 Miami playoff games pic.twitter.com/ubtHbSwXrk — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 25, 2020

The Oklahoma City Thunder staged a comeback to beat the Houston Rockets 117-114 and level their series at 2-2.

Dennis Schroder scored 30 points for the Thunder, who trailed by 15 points in the third quarter but rallied late on.

Chris Paul scored 26 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Oklahoma.

Houston were led by James Harden with 32 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds.