Harry Maguire vows to clear name after being found guilty by a Greek court

Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire has vowed to clear his name after being found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery by a Greek court.

The 27-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Friday after an alleged incident on the island of Mykonos, with the defender appearing at a hearing the following day in the neighbouring island of Syros.

Maguire was not at the subsequent court case on Tuesday, when – just hours after receiving the backing of England manager Gareth Southgate – he was found guilty of the charges.

Harry Maguire was found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery by a court in Greece (PA)

The defender has reportedly been handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days – something the United skipper has said he will appeal against.

Maguire said: “Following the hearing today, I have instructed my legal team with immediate effect to inform the courts we will be appealing.

“I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter – if anything myself, family and friends are the victims.”

The Football Association has yet to comment on the matter but Manchester United released a statement which read: “Manchester United notes the verdict of the Greek court today.

“Harry Maguire pleaded not guilty to all of the misdemeanour charges made against him and he continues to strongly assert his innocence.

“It should be noted that the prosecution confirmed the charges and provided their evidence late on the day before the trial, giving the defence team minimal time to digest them and prepare.

“A request for the case to be adjourned was subsequently denied.

“On this basis, along with the substantial body of evidence refuting the charges, Harry Maguire’s legal team will now appeal the verdict, to allow a full and fair hearing at a later date.”